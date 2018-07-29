2018 U.S. Nationals: Day 5 Prelims Live Recap

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

We’re on to the final prelims session of the 1008 U.S. Nationals in Irvine, California. Today, swimmers will compete for Pan Pacs spots in the 200 IM, 50 free, women’s 1500 free, and men’s 800 free. The 200 IM and 50 free are the only heats to be swum in the morning, while the distance races are timed finals. The distance heats begin this afternoon and the fastest heat will compete in finals.

The 200 IM will feature Olympic medalist Melanie Margalis, the heavy favorite, on the women’s side, along with new 100 back World Record holder Kathleen Baker, the 2017 NCAA champ in the 200 IM. After falling ill with mono and missing the 200 fly final on day 1, Ella Eastin is back to take another shot at making the Pan Pacs team in that race. In the 50 free, star sprinter Simone Manuel, the American Record holder, headlines this field. She’ll go up against fellow Olympic sprinter Abbey Weitzeil and 2015 Worlds sprinter Margo Geer.

The men’s 50 free features World Champion Caeleb Dressel, Olympic champ sprinter Nathan Adrian, and 3-time national champion Michael Andrew, who has won 2 of the 3 stroke 50s thus far. World champion Chase Kalisz will go for the IM sweep in the 200 IM, with the likes of Josh Prenot, Will Licon, Andrew Seliskar, and Abrahm DeVine chasing.

WOMEN’S 200 IM:

World Record: Katinka Hosszu, 2:06.12, 2015

American Record: Ariana Kukors, 2:06.15, 2009

Championship Record: Julia Smit, 2:09.34, 2009

U.S. Open Record: Katinka Hosszu, 2:08.66, 2015

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Olympic medalist Melanie Margalis is still the clear favorite here, topping prelims by over a second in 2:10.13.It looks like it’ll be a fight for 2nd behind Margalis, but after her 100 back World Record last night, Kathleen Baker may be able to put together a big swim and challenge tonight. Baker was the 2017 NCAA champ in the 200 IM. She was just a few tenths off her lifetime best 2:11.58 from the Mare Nostrum this season.

The 2018 NCAA champ and American Record holder, Ella Eastin, has been sick with mono. Eastin, who wasn’t sure if she’d be able to swim at all this meet, is in the running after taking 5th in 2:12.01. She missed the 200 fly final on day 1, and wound up scratching the 400 IM after that. This is her last shot at making Pan Pacs and in turn 2019 Worlds. There are a couple of new challengers to watch out for with Alex Walsh (2:11.83) and Evie Pfeifer (2:11.66) both dipping under 2:12 for the first time. Walsh is now tied as the 6th fastest American ever in the 15-16 age group. Pfeifer took a full second off her best to qualify 2nd.

It wasn’t quite a best time, but her 2:12.5o to win her prelims heat was a huge step in the right direction for Meghan Small. An SEC champion in the 200 IM, Small hadn’t broken 2:16 in the long course pool since 2016, but blew away the mark this morning. Her fastest ever, though, is a 2:11.26 from the 2015 Pan Ams. 200 fly champ Hali Flickinger was just out of the final at 9th. Like Small, she hasn’t swum her best in awhile, which is a 2:12.88 from 2015, but she did have her 2nd fastest swim ever in prelims with a 2:13.39.

MEN’S 200 IM:

World Record: Ryan Lochte, 1:54.00, 2011

American Record: Ryan Lochte, 1:54.00, 2011

Championship Record: Ryan Lochte, 1:54.56, 2009

U.S. Open Record: Ryan Lochte, 1:54.56, 2009

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Andrew Seliskar has been on a roll at this meet, qualifying for Pan Pacs as he won the 200 free earlier in the meet. Seliskar has had a big breakthrough here, swimming best times or his fastest times in several years in his races. This morning, he put up a 1:59.24 200 IM to top Olympic teammate Josh Prenot (1:59.55) in their heat. That was Seliskar’s first best time in the event since 2013.

15-year-old Gianluca Urlando was chasing another NAG Record set by Seliskar back in 2013. Urlando, who tied for 3rd with Olympian Jack Conger in the 200 fly, touched in 2:00.62, dropping 3 seconds from his nest. He’s now the 3rd fastest American 15-16 swimmer ever behind Seliskar and Michael Andrew. That moved him one spot ahead of the legendary Michael Phelps.

WOMEN’S 50 FREE:

World Record: Sarah Sjostrom, 23.67, 2017

American Record: Simone Manuel , 23.97, 2017

, 23.97, 2017 Championship Record: Dara Torres, 24.25, 2008

U.S. Open Record: Cate Campbell, 24.13, 2008

Top 8 Qualifiers:

MEN’S 50 FREE:

World Record: Cesar Cielo, 20.91, 2009

American Record: Caeleb Dressel , 21.15, 2017

, 21.15, 2017 Championship Record: Nathan Adrian /Garret Weber-Gale, 21.47, 2013/2008

/Garret Weber-Gale, 21.47, 2013/2008 U.S. Open Record: 21.14, Cesar Cielo, 2009

Top 8 Qualifiers: