Leah Smith Tapered at Altitude for Nationals (Video)

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

WOMEN’S 400 FREE:

  1. GOLD: Katie Ledecky– 3:59.09
  2. SILVER: Leah Smith– 4:02.21
  3. BRONZE: Haley Anderson– 4:07.21
  4. FOURTH: Kaersten Meitz– 4:07.60

Katie Ledecky was under her own World Record pace until the final 50 meters, but fell off, still dominating in the 10th fastest performance ever in 3:59.09. With some more rest, her records look like they may be in trouble. Ledecky did set the U.S. Open Record earlier this year in 3:57.94.

As expected, fellow Olympic medalist Leah Smith was far ahead of the rest of the field in a 4:02.21 for 2nd. That’s her fastest time of the season by 2 seconds. Teammate Kirsten Jacobsen, who made a massive drop to qualify for this final, was a couple of seconds shy of her prelims time for 8th in 4:11.14.

Open water world champ Haley Anderson (4:07.21) and All-American Kaersten Meitz (4:07.60) battled closely for 3rd, with Anderson pulling ahead on the back half. Both broke 4:08 for the first time. Hali Flickinger, the 200 fly champ, was a couple of seconds off her best from a few weeks ago, when she swam a 4:06.72, taking 7th in 4:10.42. She can still swim the 400 free at Pan Pacs if she chooses, since she’s safely on the team. Flickinger is less than a second off the all-time American top 10 list with her best.

14-year-old phenom Claire Tuggle was out with the slight lead in the B final, but Olympic medalist Allison Schmitt popped off the 3rd wall to pull ahead. Schmitt held on for the win in 4:08.46, touching just ahead of a hard-charging Katie Drabot (4:08.96). Tuggle was just off her prelims time for 3rd in that heat with a 4:10.62.

 

In This Story

2
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
TJSWIMMER

So, if you were in Leah’s shoes, what events would you swim at Pan Pacs that first day? I’m really curious to hear your responses because it seems like a complicated decision. I feel like she (along with Allison and Ledecky) will be put on the 4×200 relay no matter what, but I could be wrong. I don’t think she is quite able to challenge Allison’s time in the 200, so I think she would just be racing the 200 in order to guarantee her spot on the finals relay. But, in my opinion, her 1:55 high from Worlds last year places her on that finals relay, combined with the knowledge that she did not fully taper for nationals. So… Read more »

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
48 minutes ago
Hswimmer

I’d do 200 free and 400 IM if I was her.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 minute ago

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!