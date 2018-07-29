2018 British Summer C’ships Day 6: Richards Racks Up 2nd Nat Age Rec

2018 BRITISH SUMMER CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 6 Race Highlights:

The final night of the 2018 British Summer Championships saw Royal Wolverhampton School’s Matt Richards strike down his 2nd British age record of the meet. After already busting a new mark in the men’s 15-year-old category 100m fly, Richards notched an impressive 1:50.84 to earn a new age record in the 200m free event en route to yet another gold here in Sheffield.

Later in the session, the Royal athlete threw down a hot 24.93 to take the men’s 50m fly for his age, notching the 3rd fastest time ever for a 15-year-old in the event.

Plymouth Leander’s Laura Stephens wrapped up her successful British Summer Championships campaign with a gold in the 19+ 100m butterfly. Clocking 59.36, Stephens’ effort checked in as the 4th fastest time of her career.

In the women’s 17/18 age category of the 100m fly event, it was Scottish swimmer Keanna MacInnes with the fastest time, as the Hearts of Midlothian athlete notched 59.56 for the victory.

Stockport Metro’s Katie Matts continued her fiery streak, winning the 100m breaststroke for women’s 19+ in a new personal best. 1:07.92 is what Matts put on the board to win the race by almost a second. Teammate Kyle Chisholm did some damage in the men’s 19+ 200m free, winning his age race in a time of 1:49.45, the only sub-1:50 outing of the entire field.

Charlie Hutchison of Ellesmere was tonight’s 200m backstroke winner in the 16-year-olds’ race, stopping the clock at 2:01.63 to stand atop the podium in a new personal best effort.