2018 British Summer C’ships Day 4: Richards & Williams Back At It

2018 BRITISH SUMMER CHAMPIONSHIPS

Britain’s young emerging athletes were back in the pool on night 4 of the British Summer Championships, collecting more hardware to close out their long course season.

Day 4 Highlights:

Royal Wolverhampton School’s Matt Richards followed up his stellar 100m freestyle win last night with a victory in the men’s 15-year-old age group 100m butterfly. Clocking a new personal best of 54.51, Richards registered a new British age group record to dip under 55 seconds for the first time in his budding career. His previous career-fastest was the 55.48 he notched just this past May in Plymouth.

Michael Klimaszewski nailed a new age group record for 13-year-olds, stopping the clock in 57.98 for the win. His mark overtook the previous record of 58.08 set by Sam Daily back in 2014. Klimaszewski’s previous personal best was the 59.85 performed earlier this season.

University of Stirling’s Craig Benson completed his trifecta of breaststroke wins for the 19+ category, taking the men’s 200m distance in 2:10.25. That outing checks in among the 24-year-old’s 10 best performances of his career.

Another trifecta was completed in the form of Cameron Williams, the 13/14 age grouper who already cracked off a 100m breast age group record on night 1 and 50m breast age group record on night 2. This evening, Williams fired off a time of 2:23.77 to win the 200m breaststroke. Although an age record wasn’t set, Williams now checks in as the 7th fastest British 13/14 200m breaststroker of all-time.

Charlotte Evans and Chloe Golding set up a thrilling battle in the women’s 200m backstroke, finishing just .01 apart. Evans took gold in a time of 2:11.39, while Golding finished a hair behind in 2:11.40 for the 19+ age group.