2018 Santa Clara Pro Swim Series: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2018 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – SANTA CLARA
- Santa Clara, CA
- June 7-10, 2018
We’re set for the first night of finals from the 2018 TYR Pro Swim Series in Santa Clara, with some of the sport’s biggest stars taking centre stage.
Among the highlights, we’ll see a stacked field including Ryan Murphy, Jacob Pebley, Ryan Lochte and Ryosuke Irie go to battle in the men’s 200 back, Caeleb Dressel swim his first PSS final this year in the men’s 100 fly, and arguably the best female backstroker in the world Kylie Masse go up against rising American Regan Smith in the women’s 200 back. We’ll also see Katie Ledecky in the women’s 200 free, Lilly King in the women’s 200 breast, and Chase Kalisz in the men’s 400 IM.
WOMEN’S 400 IM FINAL
- PSS Record: 4:31.07, Katinka Hosszu, 2015
MEN’S 400 IM FINAL
- PSS Record: 4:08.92, Chase Kalisz, 2018
WOMEN’S 100 FLY FINAL
- PSS Record: 56.38, Sarah Sjostrom, 2016
MEN’S 100 FLY FINAL
- PSS Record: 51.00, Jack Conger, 2018
WOMEN’S 200 BACK FINAL
- PSS Record: 2:06.36, Taylor Ruck, 2018
MEN’S 200 BACK FINAL
- PSS Record: 1:55.04, Xu Jiayu, 2017
WOMEN’S 200 BREAST FINAL
- PSS Record: 2:21.41, Yuliya Efimova, 2016
MEN’S 200 BREAST FINAL
- PSS Record: 2:08.95, Andrew Wilson, 2018
WOMEN’S 200 FREE FINAL
- PSS Record: 1:54.43, Katie Ledecky, 2016
MEN’S 200 FREE FINAL
- PSS Record: 1:44.82, Sun Yang, 2016
Just my predictions:
Women’s 400 Individual Medley
1.Ella Eastin 4:37.50
2.Leah Smith 4:39.07
3.Sarah Darcel 4:46.60
Men’s 400 Individual Medley
1.Chase Kalisz 4:09.89
2.Jay Litherland 4:16.78
3.Takeharu Fujimori 4:18.09
Women’s 100 Butterfly
1.Kelsi Dahlia 57.40
2.Katie McLaughlin 58.30
3.Sarah Gibson 58.60
Men’s 100 Butterfly
1.Caeleb Dressel 51.79
2.Jack Conger 51.98
3.Andrew Seliskar 52.60
Women’s 200 Backstroke
1.Regan Smith 2:08.20
2.Kylie Masse 2:08.29
3.Olivia Smoliga 2:10.90
Men’s 200 Backstroke
1.Ryan Murphy 1:55.30
2.Ryosuke Irie 1:56.30
3.Jacob Pebley 1:56.78
Women’s 200 Breaststroke
1.Emily Escobedo 2:23.65
2.Lily King 2:24.28
3.Annie Lazor 2:27.30
Men’s 200 Breaststroke
1.Josh Prenot 2:09.40
2.Chase Kalisz 2:10.40
3.Daniel Roy 2:11.98
Women’s 200 Freestyle
1.Katie Ledecky 1:54.88
2.Melanie Margalis 1:57.60
3.Leah Smith 1:58.00
Men’s 200 Freestyle
1.Townley Haas 1:48.09
2.Jack Levant 1:48.40
3.Jack Conger 1:48.91