2018 Santa Clara Pro Swim Series: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2018 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – SANTA CLARA

We’re set for the first night of finals from the 2018 TYR Pro Swim Series in Santa Clara, with some of the sport’s biggest stars taking centre stage.

Among the highlights, we’ll see a stacked field including Ryan MurphyJacob PebleyRyan Lochte and Ryosuke Irie go to battle in the men’s 200 back, Caeleb Dressel swim his first PSS final this year in the men’s 100 fly, and arguably the best female backstroker in the world Kylie Masse go up against rising American Regan Smith in the women’s 200 back. We’ll also see Katie Ledecky in the women’s 200 free, Lilly King in the women’s 200 breast, and Chase Kalisz in the men’s 400 IM.

WOMEN’S 400 IM FINAL

  • PSS Record: 4:31.07, Katinka Hosszu, 2015

MEN’S 400 IM FINAL

WOMEN’S 100 FLY FINAL

  • PSS Record: 56.38, Sarah Sjostrom, 2016

MEN’S 100 FLY FINAL

WOMEN’S 200 BACK FINAL

MEN’S 200 BACK FINAL

  • PSS Record: 1:55.04, Xu Jiayu, 2017

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST FINAL

  • PSS Record: 2:21.41, Yuliya Efimova, 2016

MEN’S 200 BREAST FINAL

WOMEN’S 200 FREE FINAL

MEN’S 200 FREE FINAL

  • PSS Record: 1:44.82, Sun Yang, 2016

Pvdh

Have to balance this and NCAA championships for T&F. Hoping to see Norman go sub 43.5

SeanSwims

Just my predictions:

Women’s 400 Individual Medley
1.Ella Eastin 4:37.50
2.Leah Smith 4:39.07
3.Sarah Darcel 4:46.60

Men’s 400 Individual Medley
1.Chase Kalisz 4:09.89
2.Jay Litherland 4:16.78
3.Takeharu Fujimori 4:18.09

Women’s 100 Butterfly
1.Kelsi Dahlia 57.40
2.Katie McLaughlin 58.30
3.Sarah Gibson 58.60

Men’s 100 Butterfly
1.Caeleb Dressel 51.79
2.Jack Conger 51.98
3.Andrew Seliskar 52.60

Women’s 200 Backstroke
1.Regan Smith 2:08.20
2.Kylie Masse 2:08.29
3.Olivia Smoliga 2:10.90

Men’s 200 Backstroke
1.Ryan Murphy 1:55.30
2.Ryosuke Irie 1:56.30
3.Jacob Pebley 1:56.78

Women’s 200 Breaststroke
1.Emily Escobedo 2:23.65
2.Lily King 2:24.28
3.Annie Lazor 2:27.30

Men’s 200 Breaststroke
1.Josh Prenot 2:09.40
2.Chase Kalisz 2:10.40
3.Daniel Roy 2:11.98

Women’s 200 Freestyle
1.Katie Ledecky 1:54.88
2.Melanie Margalis 1:57.60
3.Leah Smith 1:58.00

Men’s 200 Freestyle
1.Townley Haas 1:48.09
2.Jack Levant 1:48.40
3.Jack Conger 1:48.91

