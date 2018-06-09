Dressel’s 100 Fly Split Spread Significantly Lower Than Rest of Field

2018 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – SANTA CLARA

2017 World Champion Caeleb Dressel swam his first races on the 2018 Pro Swim Series tonight in Santa Clara, posting an impressive 52.20 to win the men’s 100 fly.

In analyzing the splits of all nine A-finalists, there is a large discrepancy between the way Dressel split the race and the rest of the field did. Check out the numbers below:

Swimmer 1st 50 2nd 50 Final Time Spread Caeleb Dressel 24.94 27.26 52.20 2.32 Andrew Seliskar 24.83 27.98 52.81 3.15 Tripp Cooper 25.10 27.92 53.02 2.82 Luis Martinez 25.04 28.01 53.05 2.97 Jack Conger 25.03 28.09 53.12 3.06 Justin Lynch 24.72 28.57 53.29 3.85 Long Gutierrez 25.35 28.70 54.05 3.35 Pace Clark 25.65 28.47 54.12 2.82 Giles Smith 25.04 29.17 54.21 4.13

Dressel’s spread of 2.32 was much lower than everyone else’s, and over eight tenths below average (3.16). Including Dressel, only four of the nine finalists had a spread below 3 seconds, while one (Giles Smith) was above 4.

If we go back and look at the results of the 2017 U.S. World Trials, we find similar results, though the spread was much higher for Dressel:

Swimmer First 50 Second 50 Final Time Spread Caeleb Dressel 23.87 27.00 50.87 3.13 Tim Phillips 23.70 27.60 51.30 3.90 Jack Conger 23.87 27.46 51.33 3.59 Tom Shields 24.42 27.13 51.55 2.71 Justin Lynch 24.29 27.91 52.20 3.62 Zach Harting 24.95 27.57 52.52 2.62 Andrew Liang 24.65 28.22 52.87 3.57 Matthew Josa 24.02 28.86 52.88 4.84

He wasn’t below 3, and was well above both Zach Harting and Tom Shields, but his 3.13 was still well below average (3.5). This isn’t a huge surprise given he would’ve had some rest prior to this meet compared to Santa Clara, and with rest comes easy speed.

If we look at the results of the 2017 World Championships, where Dressel swam the 2nd fastest time in history in 49.86, he falls into the middle of the pack with a spread of 3.24, just a bit below average (3.31).

Swimmer First 50 Second 50 Final Time Spread Caeleb Dressel 23.31 26.55 49.86 3.24 Kristof Milak 23.85 26.77 50.62 2.92 Joseph Schooling 23.74 27.09 50.83 3.35 James Guy 23.64 27.19 50.83 3.55 Laszlo Cseh 24.01 26.91 50.92 2.90 Li Zhuhao 23.76 27.20 50.96 3.44 Grant Irvine 23.92 27.08 51.00 3.16 Mehdy Metella 23.62 27.54 51.16 3.92

Along with the fact he was fully rested here and thus had a ton of easy speed, the swimmers who had a lower spread also do the 200, with Kristof Milak and Laszlo Cseh two of the fastest ever having been 1:52. This was also the case with the field from World Trials, as both Shields and Harting swim the 200 as well.