Dressel Explains Importance of Mel Zajac/Santa Clara Double (Video)

Reported by James Sutherland.

MEN’S 100 FLY FINAL

PSS Record: 51.00, Jack Conger, 2018

Caeleb Dressel used a blazing back half of 27.26 to take a big win in the men’s 100 fly, touching in 52.20 for a new season best. He improves his 52.45 from last week at Mel Zajac, and is .09 faster than he was at this meet last year. The reigning world champ also moves past Tripp Cooper and is now the 2nd fastest American this year.

Cal’s Andrew Seliskar tied his all-time best for 2nd in 52.81, with Cooper (53.02) clipping Luis Martinez (53.05) at the wall for 3rd. Jack Conger, who is 2nd in the world with his 51.00 from Atlanta, was 5th in 53.12.