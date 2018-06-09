TYR Pro Swim Santa Clara – Photo Vault – Day 2

Katie Ledecky (photo: Mike Lewis)

Josh Prenot (photo: Mike Lewis)

Cody Miller (photo: Mike Lewis)

Ryan Lochte (photo: Mike Lewis)

Regan Smith (photo: Mike Lewis)

Caeleb Dressel (photo: Mike Lewis)

David Marsh (photo: Mike Lewis)

Leah Smith (photo: Mike Lewis)

Ryan Murphy (photo: Mike Lewis)

Simone Manuel (photo: Mike Lewis)

Ella Easton (photo: Mike Lewis)

Pennby Olesiak (photo: Mike Lewis)

Carson Sand (photo: Mike Lewis)

Kelsi Dahlia (photo: Mike Lewis)

Thank you Mike Lewis for these great swimming photos.

1
phelps swims 200 breast rio

Very cool! Thanks Mike Lewis for the great coverage!

About Gold Medal Mel Stewart

Gold Medal Mel Stewart

MEL STEWART Jr., aka Gold Medal Mel, won three Olympic medals at the 1992 Olympic Games. Mel's best event was the 200 butterfly. He is a former World, American, and NCAA Record holder in the 200 butterfly. As a writer/producer and sports columnist, Mel has contributed to Yahoo Sports, Universal Sports, …

Read More »

