Ryan Lochte: “I’m having more fun than I ever have” (Video)

Reported by James Sutherland.

EN’S 200 BACK FINAL

PSS Record: 1:55.04, Xu Jiayu, 2017

Three of the world’s best in the men’s 200 back battled it out in the A-final, with Ryan Murphy getting out to the early lead and ultimately holding on to win in 1:56.06. Murphy is ranked 3rd in the world with his 1:55.46 from Atlanta.

Team Elite’s Ryosuke Irie made up nearly six tenths on the last 50, splitting 28.71, but settled for 2nd in 1:56.36, and Murphy’s teammate Jacob Pebley was 3rd in 1:57.34.

Swim Ontario’s Javier Acevedo (1:59.97) cracked 2:00 for the first time in 4th, and Markus Thormeyer (2:00.13) and Ryan Lochte (2:00.82) were 5th and 6th.