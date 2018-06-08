Drabot, Bilquist Among Day 2 Finals Scratches At PSS – Santa Clara

2018 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – SANTA CLARA

There have been a total of 19 scratches from swimmers seeded to swim in tonight’s A-flight of finals at the TYR Pro Swim Series – Santa Clara (including swimmers who would’ve been bumped up from ‘C’ to ‘B’ final had they had not scratched), with five of them coming from an A-final.

The top seeded swimmer scratching out was Markus Thormeyer of HPC – Vancouver, who has dropped the men’s 200 free where he was 3rd fastest this morning in 1:49.26. 7th seed Grant Shoults has also dropped that event, as Jack Conger and Zheng Quah get bumped up into the A-final. Thormeyer still has the 200 back on his schedule tonight.

Other A-final scratches came from Amy Bilquist (6th) in the women’s 200 back, Katie Drabot (9th) in the women’s 100 fly, and Johannes Calloni (6th) in the men’s 200 back. Drabot and Bilquist have also both dropped the 200 free B-final.

Full Scratch List (A-Flight)