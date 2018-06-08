Drabot, Bilquist Among Day 2 Finals Scratches At PSS – Santa Clara

2018 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – SANTA CLARA

There have been a total of 19 scratches from swimmers seeded to swim in tonight’s A-flight of finals at the TYR Pro Swim Series – Santa Clara (including swimmers who would’ve been bumped up from ‘C’ to ‘B’ final had they had not scratched), with five of them coming from an A-final.

The top seeded swimmer scratching out was Markus Thormeyer of HPC – Vancouver, who has dropped the men’s 200 free where he was 3rd fastest this morning in 1:49.26. 7th seed Grant Shoults has also dropped that event, as Jack Conger and Zheng Quah get bumped up into the A-final. Thormeyer still has the 200 back on his schedule tonight.

Other A-final scratches came from Amy Bilquist (6th) in the women’s 200 back, Katie Drabot (9th) in the women’s 100 fly, and Johannes Calloni (6th) in the men’s 200 back. Drabot and Bilquist have also both dropped the 200 free B-final.

Full Scratch List (A-Flight)

  • 13. Glavinovich,Katie, 4:59.22, W400 IM
  • 16.Laughlin,Solie, 5:00.17, W400 IM
  • 19.Mykkanen,Courtney, 5:01.86, W400 IM
  • 9.Drabot,Katie, 59.70, W100 Fly
  • 16.Neal,Lia, 1:01.33, W100 Fly
  • 17.Green,Lauren, 1:01.43, W100 Fly
  • 14.Rooney,Maxime, 54.11, M100 Fly
  • 6.Bilquist,Amy, 2:12.38, W200 BK
  • 12.Goss,Kennedy, 2:14.98, W200 BK
  • 15.Laughlin,Solie, 2:19.06, W200 BK
  • 6.Calloni,Johannes, 2:02.09, M200 BK
  • 11.Duarte,Mackenzie, 2:37.32, W200 BK
  • 11.Drabot,Katie, 2:01.24, W200 FR
  • 14.Neal,Lia, 2:01.84, W200 FR
  • 15.Bilquist,Amy, 2:02.12, W200 FR
  • 21.Darcel,Sarah, 2:03.55, W200 FR
  • 22.Case,Lauren, 2:03.67, W200 FR
  • 3.Thormeyer,Markus, 1:49.26, M200 FR
  • 7.Shoults,Grant, 1:50.25, M200 FR

In This Story

2
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Klorn8d

I think a lot of people from cal and Stanford have school commitments that may be the reason they can’t swim tonight

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
20 minutes ago
Swimming4silver

Bilquist was in class. just now.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
23 seconds ago

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James is currently a university swimmer for the Laurentian Voyageurs in Sudbury, Ontario, Canada. He is studying economics. Along with swimming, he also loves hockey. He's in his 14th season as a competitive swimmer. Best Times - SCM (LCM) 50 FR - 24.56 (25.12) 100 FR - 53.58 (56.70) 200 FR - 1:56.07 (2:04.29) 1500 …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!