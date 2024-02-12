WATCH: Kate Douglass Hits 2:07.05 200 IM Best Time, Defends World Title (Day 2 Race Videos)

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

The second night of finals at the Doha 2024 World Championships showcased some amazing performances, highlighted by two American gold medals in the men’s 100 breaststroke and women’s 200 IM. As of right now, race videos are only available for tonight’s finals. Semifinal videos will be added later if they become available.

See the race videos below, courtesy of NBC Sports, CBC Olympics, and World Aquatics.

MEN’S 100-METER BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

World Record: Adam Peaty , Great Britain – 56.88 (2019)

, Great Britain – 56.88 (2019) World Junior Record: Nicolo Martinenghi , Italy – 59.01 (2017)

, Italy – 59.01 (2017) Championship Record: Adam Peaty , Great Britain – 56.88 (2019)

, Great Britain – 56.88 (2019) 2023 World Champion: Qin Haiyang, China – 57.69

Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 59.49, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 59.79

Final:

American Nic Fink stole the show in the men’s 100 breaststroke, taking down the world record holder in the process. Fink touched in 58.57 for the win, only one of two under the :58-second barrier.

Fink spoke to World Aquatics following his gold medal performance, and mentioned his goals for this meet: “I had goals here in Doha and that was one, to win this one. I’m really happy with my time, it’s great. ”

Fink also added “My next goal will be to win the 50m Breaststroke too.”

NBC Sports Video (U.S. Restricted):

World Aquatics Video (End of The Race Only):

🇺🇸FINK 🇮🇹 MARTINENGHI 🇬🇧PEATY head to head in the 100m Breast Final. Who is going to take it home?

#AQUADoha2024 #swimming pic.twitter.com/zL1SxXbFjX — World Aquatics (@WorldAquatics) February 12, 2024

WOMEN’S 100-METER BUTTERFLY – FINALS

World Record: Sarah Sjostrom , Sweden – 55.48 (2016)

, Sweden – 55.48 (2016) World Junior Record: Claire Curzan , USA – 56.43 (2021)

, USA – 56.43 (2021) Championship Record: Sarah Sjostrom , Sweden – 55.53 (2017)

, Sweden – 55.53 (2017) 2023 World Champion: Zhang Yufei, China – 56.12

Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 57.92, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 58.21

Final:

Angelina Köhler (GER) – 56.28 Claire Curzan (USA) – 56.61 Louise Hansson (SWE) – 56.94 Brianna Throssell (AUS) – 56.97 Anna Ntountounaki (GRE) – 57.62 Alexandria Perkins (AUS) – 57.68 Erin Gallagher (RSA) – 57.83 Chiharu IItsuke (JPN) – 58.23

Angelina Köhler of Germany backed up her statement swims from prelims and semifinals, grabbing gold in 56.28. She posted a national record of 56.41 in the heats before lowering it to 56.11 in yesterday’s semifinals.

She mentioned after the race that she did not expect to be this fast in Doha: “It was a surprise for me to win this competition because I came here with the best time overall of ‘57’ and now I am overwhelmed and it is great. Before the start, I listen to a lot of music – it gives me so much power and helps to stay focused and calm. It is always like telling myself ‘you can do it, you are the best’ and encouraging myself.”

NBC Sports Video (U.S. Restricted):

MEN’S 50-METER BUTTERFLY – FINALS

World Record: Andrii Govorov, Ukraine – 22.27 (2018)

World Junior Record: Diogo Ribeiro, Portugal – 22.96 (2022)

Championship Record: Caeleb Dressel, USA – 22.35 (2019)

2023 World Champion: Thomas Ceccon, Italy – 22.68

Final:

Diogo Ribeiro (POR) – 22.97 Michael Andrew (USA) – 23.07 Cameron McEvoy (AUS) – 23.08 Isaac Cooper (AUS) – 23.12 Dylan Carter (TTO) – 23.17 Mario Molla Yanes (ESP) – 23.29 Inchul Baek (AUS) – 23.35 Shaine Casas (USA) – 23.47

Last year’s silver medalist Diogo Ribeiro of Portugal snagged gold in the men’s 50 fly, representing the only swimmer under the 23-second mark. He stopped the clock in 22.97, with Michael Andrew (23.07) and Cameron McEvoy (23.08) rounding out the podium. Andrew clocked 22.94 in yesterday’s semifinals to qualify 1st, but world junior record holder Ribeiro rose to the occasion tonight.

Ribeiro mentioned after the race that he could not sleep because he was thinking about being a World Champion, particularly because he came into the meet ranked 1st. He also added “When the start was really wrong for me, I thought for a moment I couldn’t win. My breakout wasn’t good, but then I gave my all.”

Ribeiro made clear that he wants to make finals in each of his three remaining events, and hopefully get on the podium. This gold medal was historic for Portugal, as it is their first ever.

World Aquatics Video:

🇵🇹 🇵🇹 Diogo Matos Ribeiro flying to the top of the world in the Men’s 50m Butterfly 😱 // ⏱️ 22.97 #AQUADoha2024 pic.twitter.com/ex6J8jza62 — World Aquatics (@WorldAquatics) February 12, 2024

WOMEN’S 200-METER INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS

World Record: Katinka Hosszu, Hungary – 2:06.12 (2015)

World Junior Record: Summer McIntosh , Canada – 2:06.89 (2023)

, Canada – 2:06.89 (2023) Championship Record: Katinka Hosszu, Hungary – 2:06.12 (2015)

2023 World Champion: Kate Douglass , USA – 2:07.17

, USA – 2:07.17 Olympic ‘A’ Qualifying Time: 2:11.47, Olympic ‘B’ Qualifying Time: 2:12.13

Final:

American Kate Douglass defended her world title in the 200 IM, clocking a new best time (2:07.05) in the process.

After the race Douglass said “To come back after winning in the summer and do it again and go even faster, it was an awesome feeling. That was a great race, it was tough with different competitors – but I am happy to come out on top. It’s great to win gold last summer and win here and even go faster than last year is awesome.”

“I was hoping for a best time in this race, and I just got under my best but I am happy with that. To see 2:07 was awesome and to be able to do the best time right now in the season gets me excited to see what I can do in a few months. I am happy with my decision to come to Doha and winning this makes everything worth it.”

Douglass added “I have got a few more races left in Doha – the relay, 100m freestyle and 200m breaststroke – I am excited to see how that feels. I have no idea how many medals I’ll win in Doha, but this is a great start. Hopefully a few more best times and podiums and I’m sure it’ll be awesome. This is a great starting point for the year, and it’ll give me a lot of confidence going into trials in the summer, so we’ll see what happens. I am focusing on this summer and putting in the work in training, but I am also not letting it take control of my life and enjoy life outside of swimming too and keep things in perspective.”

NBC Sports Video (U.S. Restricted):

CBC Olympics Video (End of The Race Only):