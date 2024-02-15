United States and China Lead Medal Table Through Day 5 In Doha

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

The United States has led the medal table since day two and continues to lead. They picked up another gold medal on night 5 as Claire Curzan won gold in the women’s 50 backstroke. Notably, the women’s 50 back podium was the exact same as the 100 back the other day as Iona Anderson (Australia) won silver and Ingrid Wilm (Canada) won bronze.

China picked up two medals tonight. First, Pan Zhanle won gold in the men’s 100 freestyle. The women’s 4×200 freestyle relay picked up the second gold of the night.

Great Britain won their first gold medal of the meet and have four medals total as Laura Stephens won the women’s 200 fly. The 200 fly also placed two new countries in the medal table as Demark won silver and Bosnia and Herzegovina won bronze. Lana Pudar‘s bronze for Bosnia and Herzegovina marked the first ever LCM Worlds medal for the country.

Hungary also earned their first medal of the meet as Nandor Nemeth picked up bronze in the men’s 100 free.