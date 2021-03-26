PSS Mision Viejo Psych Sheets: A King/Hannis/Lazor/Escobedo Breaststroke Battle

PRO SWIM SERIES – MISSION VIEJO (#3)

April 8-11, 2021

Marguerite Aquatics Center

Mission Viejo, CA

Long Course Meters (LCM)

With national teamers topping the psych sheets in every event for the 2021 Pro Swim Series – Mission Viejo, arguably the most loaded field at the meet will be the women’s 100 breaststroke. Entered in the event are the top 4 fastest American women to swim the event over the past two seasons.

Between 2019-2020 and 2020-2021, Lilly King has posted the quickest time of 1:05.65 while Molly Hannis, Annie Lazor, and Emily Escobedo have filled in #2 – #4:

US Women’s 100 Breast Rankings: (1/9/2019 – 26/03/2021)

Having all 4 of them race in the same heat should make for an exciting race and will give us a bit of a preview of what’s to come this summer at the US Olympic Trials. Just this morning, Lilly King and Annie Lazor went up against each other in the 200 breaststroke at Indiana Sectionals, hitting 2:22.13 and 2:22.23, respectively. They’re set to race the 100 breast later on in the meet as well.

5th rank Madisyn Cox won’t be in attendance at the meet but a number of other top-ranked women in the event will be.

Bethany Galat is entered as 6th seed in the event and has the 8th fast time among American women over the past two seasons with a 1:07.54. 7th and 8th seed in the event will be Micah Sumrall and Lydia Jacoby.

Caeleb Dressel will be back on the Pro Swim Series in Mission Viejo after he left the last stop early to attend friend Ben Kennedy’s wedding. This time around, Dressel is entered in the 50 and 100 freestyles as top seed in both events with his 21.04 and 46.96 American records in the events, respectively.

Dressel is also entered as the top seed in the 100 fly: he holds the world record at a 49.50. His final 2 entries at the meet will be the 200 freestyle, where he’s 6th seed, and the 200 IM, where he’s 7th seed.

Katie Ledecky has opted out of the 800 freestyle at this meet and will instead swim the 200 free on day 1. She’ll go in with the quickest time in the 200 free (1:54.59) but will be joined by a tough field including Allison Schmitt, Simone Manuel, Katie McLaughlin, Leah Smith, Hali Flickinger, and many more.

Ledecky will also race the 100, 400, and 1500 freestyles in Mission Viejo as top seed and world record holder in the 400 and 1500 and 13th seed in the 100.

The list of world-class swimmers entered in Mission Viejo is far too long for an exhaustive list but to start, there’s Michael Andrew, Zach Apple, Bruno Fratus, Nathan Adrian, Andrew Seliskar, Ryan Murphy, Matt Grevers, Andrew Wilson, Nic Fink, Zane Grothe, Jordan Wilimovsky, and Ryan Lochte. As for the women, we’ll see Kelsi Dahlia, Beryl Gastaldello, Abbey Weitzeil, Kasia Wasick, Olivia Smoliga, Kathleen Baker, Mallory Comerford, Melanie Margalis, and many, many more.

We’ll also get to see a number of NCAA swimmers in a long course pool following the completion of their collegiate season with NCAA Championships this month. Among those racing in Mission Viejo will be NCAA Champions Brooke Forde, Rhyan White, Phoebe Bacon, and Kalia Antoniou, along with other standouts this year Kelly Pash and Olivia Bray from Texas, and Isabel Ivey from Cal.

On the men’s side, we’ll get to see a whole group of Cal swimmers fresh out of NCAAs including Trenton Julian, Hugo Gonzalez, Sean Grieshop, Zach Yeadon, Dare Rose, Reece Whitley, and Destin Lasco. Louisville’s Nicolas Albiero will also attend the meet making for yet another matchup between him and Julian in the 200 fly. Also in attendance will be Indiana’s Michael Brinegar, Arizona’s Brooks Fail.