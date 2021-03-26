Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Ryan Hoffer Now #5 100 Butterflier Ever; Top Seed Ramadan Disqualified

2021 NCAA MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • When: Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021
  • Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)
  • Prelims 10 AM/ Finals 6 PM (Local Time)
  • Short course yards (SCY) format
  • Defending champion: Cal (1x) – 2019 results
  • Championship Central
  • Psych Sheets
  • Live Results

In this morning’s prelims of the 100 butterfly, Cal senior Ryan Hoffer had a huge swim, posting a new personal best to become the 5th fastest performer in history, while top seed Youssef Ramadan of Virginia Tech was disqualified for a false start. 

Hoffer, who already won the 50 freestyle in the 10th fastest performance in history, posted a time of 44.24 during this morning’s heats, chopping over a half second off of his best time of 44.93 that he set at the 2018 NCAA Championships. 

At that edition of the Championships, Hoffer finished 6th overall in the event. He later finished 7th at the 2019 Championships.

With his performance, Hoffer is now the 5th fastest performer in history, surpassing the aforementioned Ramadan and Marius Kusch.

Fastest 100 Yard Butterfliers in History:

    1. Caeleb Dressel – 42.80
    2. Joseph Schooling – 43.75
    3. Tom Shields – 43.84
    4. Austin Staab – 44.18
    5. Ryan Hoffer – 44.24
    6. (TIE) Youssef Ramadan/Marius Kusch – 44.32
    8. Jack Conger – 44.35
    9. Vini Lanza – 44.37
    10. Coleman Stewart – 44.46

Ramadan, a freshman from VT, came into the meet as the top seed this morning, had a poor performance in the final heat, adding over a second onto his best time before being disqualified for a false start. Even without a false start, Ramdan’s touch time of 45.54 would’ve left him 13th and out of the A-final as it took at least a 45.10 to make the top 8 this morning.

Ramadan’s time of 44.32 from the ACC Championships is the fastest time in history by an NCAA freshman.

 

ACC fan
16 minutes ago

How did the false start happen?

Homiehomie
Reply to  ACC fan
15 minutes ago

They held them for so long this morning

Fast Twitch Fibers Overdose
11 minutes ago

Daeleb Cressel is the god of sprinting.

Coach Rob
3 seconds ago

“Don’t sleep on Ramadan!”

😴😴😴

