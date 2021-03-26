IN Sectionals: King & Lazor Post #2 & 3 200 Breast Times in the World This Year

Speedo Sectionals – Indy & Elkhart

March 25-28, 2021

Hosted by Indiana Swimming

Elkhart, IN

Indianapolis, IN

LCM (50m)

Results on MeetMobile

The first day of the Speedo Sectionals meets in Indiana kicked off yesterday. This year, there are two sites for the meet, one at IUPUI in Indianapolis, and another in Elkhart.

Lilly King and Annie Lazor battled it out in the women’s 200 breast at the IUPUI location. King used her speed to get out to an early lead in the race, splitting 1:07.71 on the first 100, while Lazor touched in 1:09.68 at the halfway mark. King then floated up to 37s for her last pair of 50 splits, while Lazor stayed at 36. King split 1:14.42 on the 2nd 100, but managed to hold on to the lead as Lazor came home in 1:12.55. The pair both swam season bests, with King finishing in 2:22.13, and Lazor in 2:22.23. They rank 2nd and 3rd in the world this year respectively.

Indiana Swim Club 16-year-old Kristina Paegle clocked the fastest time in the women’s 50 free, blowing through the 26-second barrier. Paegle entered the meet with a personal best of 26.02, and swam a 25.72 to get her hand on the wall first. She also picked up an Olympic Trials Wave I cut in the event, and is now just off the Wave II cut of 25.65. Paegle was at the IUPUI site, while 2nd-place finisher Lily Christianson, a 15-year-old from Irish Aquatics, swam at the Elkhart site. Christianson also broke the 26 barrier for the first time in her career, touching in 25.83. She also picked up a Wave I cut with the swim.

Former Louisville swimmer Andrej Barna won the men’s 50 free, going up against Zach Apple in the men’s 50 free at IUPUI. The swim for Barna was just a touch off his personal best of 22.27, which he swam in 2018. Apple came in 2nd with a 22.58, which is a bit off his best time of 21.81. Greg Kalin, who swims collegiately at Yale, touched first at the Elkhart location in the men’s 50 free with a 22.84. Kalin took a quarter of a second off his previous best of 23.19. The swim took Kalin closer to the Wave II cut of 22.71.

PEAQ’s Josh Matheny, 18, took on Cody Miller in the men’s 200 breast. Matheny clocked a 2:11.05, finishing off his personal best of 2:09.40. Miller touched in 2:11.71, which is off his best of 2:08.98. Over in the Elkhart site, former Michigan swimmers Tommy Cope and Charlie Swanson battled it out. Cope finished in 2:13.39, while Swanson was 2:13.45. Both were off their best times.

Fishers Area Swimming Tigers 15-year-old Josephine Ramsey won the women’s 200 back with an blistering 2:09.72. The swim marked a massive drop for Ramsey, who entered the meet with a best of 2:13.34. She already had the Wave I cut in the event, and she ended up completely obliterating the Wave II cut of 2:12.94. Carmel Swim Club 17-year-old Madelyn Christman came in 2nd with a 2:12.76. That swim marked a big personal best as well, as she entered the meet with a best of 2:14.65. She also picked up a Wave II cut in the event. Ramsey and Christman were at the IUPUI site, while Club Wolverine 14-year-old Stella Chapman was the fastest at the Elkhart location. Chapman swam a 2:16.49, dropping a whopping 6 seconds from her previous best.

Oakland Live Y’ers 17-year-old Lucy Malys won the women’s 800 free in dominant fashion. Malys, who just last week clocked a sizzling 9:39 SCY 1000 free, touched in 8:49.64, dropping 7.6 seconds from her previous best. The swim put Malys just outside the Olympic Trials Wave I cut of 8:48.09.

There was a fierce race in the men’s 200 backstroke at the IUPUI site. Landon Driggers, a UIndy swimmer, led the way with a 2:02.06, taking 0.66 seconds off his previous best. Will Modglin, a 16yo from Zionsville Swim Club, swam a 2:02.28 for 2nd, picking up an Olympic Trials Wave I cut. Fishers 17-year-old Kyle Ponsler took 3rd with a 2:02.32, improving on his best by 0.29 seconds. Carmel Swim Club 14-year-old Carter Lancaster had a massive drop, taking 4th in the race with a 2:03.19. The swim was Lancaster’s first under 2:10, and puts him just off the Trials Wave I cut of 2:02.99.