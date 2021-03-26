Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Shaine Casas on Racing Top Competitors: “It kinda throws off your strategy”

2021 NCAA MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • When: Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021
  • Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)
  • Prelims 10 AM/ Finals 6 PM (Local Time)
  • Short course yards (SCY) format
  • Defending champion: Cal (1x) – 2019 results
  • Streaming: ESPN3
  • Championship Central
  • Psych Sheets
  • Live Results

NIGHT 2 FINALS PREVIEW

NIGHT 2 FINALS HEAT SHEET

Reported by Nick Pecoraro.

200 IM – FINALS

  • NCAA Record: 1:38.13, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 2018
  • American Record: 1:38.13, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 2018
  • U.S. Open Record: 1:38.13, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 2018
  • Meet Record: 1:38.14, Andrew Seliskar (Cal) – 2019
  • Pool Record: 1:40.61, Destin Lasco (Cal) – 2021
  • 2019 Champion: Andrew Seliskar (Cal), 1:38.14
  • 2020 Top Performer: Shaine Casas (Texas A&M), 1:39.91

Top 3:

  1. Shaine Casas (Texas A&M)- 1:39.53 *Pool Record
  2. Hugo Gonzalez (Cal)- 1:39.99
  3. Destin Lasco (Cal)- 1:40.01

Texas A&M senior Shaine Casas was on Dressel’s American record pace during the first 100, taking the race out in 21.13/24.89 (46.04). Casas maintained his lead into the breaststroke, yet his 29.16 did not match Dressel’s 28.3 record split. Only Cal senior Hugo Gonzalez challenged Casas in the breast leg with his strong 29.13 split. Heading into the freestyle, Casas was able to hold off Gonzalez Cal freshman Destin Lasco for his first NCAA 200 IM title at 1:39.53, breaking Lasco’s morning pool record of 1:40.61. Casas’ record is also the first NCAA title in Texas A&M swimming program history.

