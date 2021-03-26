Shaine Casas on Racing Top Competitors: “It kinda throws off your strategy”

200 IM – FINALS

Top 3:

Texas A&M senior Shaine Casas was on Dressel’s American record pace during the first 100, taking the race out in 21.13/24.89 (46.04). Casas maintained his lead into the breaststroke, yet his 29.16 did not match Dressel’s 28.3 record split. Only Cal senior Hugo Gonzalez challenged Casas in the breast leg with his strong 29.13 split. Heading into the freestyle, Casas was able to hold off Gonzalez Cal freshman Destin Lasco for his first NCAA 200 IM title at 1:39.53, breaking Lasco’s morning pool record of 1:40.61. Casas’ record is also the first NCAA title in Texas A&M swimming program history.