No Confirmed Positives for COVID-19 at NCAA D1 Swimming & Diving Championships

There were no confirmed positive tests at the NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships last week, and as of 2 P.M. Eastern Time on Thursday, there had been no confirmed positive tests at the NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships.

That’s a huge victory for the sport, especially after many teams struggled with positive tests early in the season.

This doesn’t mean that no student-athletes tested positive before departing for the championships at their home institutions, as there is still at least one unexplained absence from the men’s meet this week.

Testing Data:

At the DI Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships over 1,800 tests administered with no confirmed blue protocols.

administered with no confirmed blue protocols. As of 2 p.m. Thursday at the DI Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships 1,289 tests completed with no blue protocols.

The NCAA enters a participant into its “blue protocol,” which would essentially remove that individual from the meet, with a positive antigen test and a positive PCR test.

Antigen tests return results more quickly, but are less sensitive and more frequently return false negative results. A PCR test is more sensitive and better at detecting the virus on a swab, but takes longer to return results.

As of last Thursday, the NCAA reported 8 confirmed COVID-19 cases among Tier 1, 2, and 3 individuals at the Division I Men’s Basketball Championship in Indiana among 9,100 tests, and just 1 confirmed COVID-19 case among 2,600 tests at the women’s D1 basketball tournament in Texas.