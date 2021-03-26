2021 M. NCAAs Day 3 Scratches: Iowa’s Will Myhre Out of the 100 Breast

2021 NCAA MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

There was only one scratch from a swimmer who was seeded to score on the third day of the 2021 Men’s NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships, but it’s a big one, at least in terms of what it means for a program.

Iowa’s Will Myhre was the only swimmer from that program to qualify for these championships, and he appears to be out of the meet, as he doesn’t show up on today’s heat sheet after being seeded 14th in the 100 breast, and he doesn’t appear at all in Meet Mobile, possibly indicating that he is not competing this week. Barring any change, this would have been the final appearance at the NCAA Championships for the Iowa men, after the school announced last summer that it would be cutting swimming. The women’s team was successfully reinstated, but there has been no such luck for the men’s team so far.

That was the only surprising name missing from this morning’s heat sheet, although there were other scratches to note. Louisville’s Mitchell Whyte scratched the 100 fly, where he was seeded 24th, to focus on the 100 back, where he has a shot the A-final final. USC’s Alexei Sancov also scratched the 100 fly (37th seed) to focus on the 200 free, where he is the #4 seed, and went 1:31.8 leading off the Trojans’ 800 free relay the other night. 39th seed Matt Brownstead of UVA scratched the 100 fly and will presumably swim on all five relays for the Cavaliers.

The 100 back had a pair of scratches from men seeded in the 20s. Ian Grum of Georgia was seeded 20th, but will go with the 400 IM, where he’s seeded 6th. Missouri’s Jack Dahlgren was seeded 24th in the 100 back, but will concentrate his efforts on the 200 free, where he’s the #20 seed.

Speaking of the 100 back, keep an eye on the early heats. Indiana’s Brendan Burns and Texas’ Austin Katz are in heats two and three respectively, but both have lifetime bests under 45.0 and could challenge for the A-final.