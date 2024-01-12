Pro Swim Series – Knoxville: No 200 FR for Ledecky, Huske Out of 100 FL (Day 3 Scratches)

2024 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

FRIDAY PRELIMS HEAT SHEET

As we head into day 3 of the 2024 Pro Swim Series in Knoxville, let’s take a look at the scratches for Friday morning’s prelims session. In addition to the big names that have pulled out of the entire meet, like Caeleb Dressel, Regan Smith, and Ryan Murphy, there were several notable swimmer who pulled out of events for Friday.

We start with Katie Ledecky, who has scratched the women’s 200 free. Ledecky is still set to race the women’s 400 IM this morning, however, she won’t be going head-to-head with youngster Summer McIntosh in the 200 free anymore.

Canadians Penny Oleksiak and Kayla Sanchez, both of whom represent Mission Viejo Nadadores, have scratched out of the women’s 200 free as well. Given the pair didn’t race on Thursday either, it’s safe to assume at this point that they aren’t competing this weekend. It’s also worth noting that while Sanchez competed internationally for Canada until summer of 2022, she’s since switched her sporting citizenship and now represents Philippines internationally.

Torri Huske, the top seed in the women’s 100 fly, has pulled out of the event this morning. Huske is still set to race the women’s 200 free this morning, however.

Another swimmer who it appears is out for the weekend is Drew Kibler, who is now training at Arizona State. Kibler didn’t compete on Thursday and, although he was the #2 seed in the men’s 200 free, has scratched that event this morning as well. ASU pro teammate Chase Kalisz looks like he’s out for the weekend as well. Kalisz was set to compete in the men’s 200 back this morning but has scratched the event after not racing yesterday either.

17-year-old Lilla Bognar, the #4 seed in the women’s 400 IM, has scratched out of the event. Bognar appears to have scratched the event to focus on the 200 back this morning, where she comes in as the #9 seed.

For those who may have been curious, yes, Lilly King is sticking with the 400 IM this morning, at least for now.

Jay Litherland and Sean Grieshop, both top 6 seeds in the men’s 400 IM, have both scratched out of the event this morning.