Olympic Champion Summer McIntosh Hits 2:01.96 World Junior Record In 200 Fly

2024 Short Course World Championships

The Summer McIntosh show continued on day three of the 2024 Short Course World Championships with the 18-year-old Canadian firing off a new World Junior Record.

Racing in the heats of the women’s 200m butterfly, the Olympic multi-medalist stopped the clock at a blistering 2:01.96 to hold a nearly one-second advantage ahead of the field.

The next-closest swimmer was Alex Shackell of the United States, who snagged the second seed in 2:02.79, while Finnish national record holder Laura Lahtinen hit 2:03.55 for the third seed.

McIntosh’s effort crushed the previous WJR standard of 2:02.52 17-year-old Luying Chen established at the Chinese Short Course Nationals just two months ago.

McIntosh’s New WJR – 2:01.96 Luying’s Old WJR – 2:02.52 27.13 27.51 31.41 31.27 31.53 31.91 31.89 31.83

Entering this competition, McIntosh’s SCM 200 fly rested at the 2:03.40 she produced during the 2022 World Cup circuit meaning she hacked over a second and a half off that result to claim the new WJR.

Her effort now makes her the fifth-swiftest 200m butterfly performer of all time, and the final is still to come this evening. As a refresher, this is McIntosh’s first major meet since winning four medals, including three gold, at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Top 10 Women’s SCM 200 Butterfly Performers All-Time

Mireia Belmonte (ESP) – 1:59.61, 2014 Liu Zige (CHN) – 2:00.78, 2009 Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2:01.12, 2014 Kelsie Dahlia (USA) – 2:01.73, 2018 Summer McIntosh (CAN) – 2:01.96, 2024 Jiao Liuyang (CHN) – 2:02.28, 2012 Chen Luying (CHN) – 2:02.52, 2024 Ellen Gandy (AUS) – 2:02.88, 2013 Suzuka Hasegawa (JPN) – 2:02.96, 2017 Zhang Yufei (CHN) – 2:03.01, 2021 & Franziska Hentke (GER) – 2:03.01, 2015

McIntosh already set a new World Record here in Budapest in the women’s 400m free to open her World Championships campaign.

Women’s 200 Butterfly

World Record: 1:59.61 – Mireia Belmonte Garcia (ESP), 2014

World Junior Record: 2:02.52 – Luying Chen (CHN), 2024

World Championship Record: 1:59.61 – Mireia Belmonte Garcia (ESP), 2014

2022 World Champion: Dakota Luther (USA) – 2:03.37

Top 8 Qualifiers: