Olympic Champion Summer McIntosh Hits 2:01.96 World Junior Record In 200 Fly

2024 Short Course World Championships
- December 10-15, 2024
- Duna Arena, Budapest, Hungary
- SCM (25m)
- Meet Central
- Roster Index
- SwimSwam Preview Index
- Pick’em
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Prelims Live Recap: Day 1 | Day 2
- Finals Live Recap: Day 1 | Day 2 | Day 3
The Summer McIntosh show continued on day three of the 2024 Short Course World Championships with the 18-year-old Canadian firing off a new World Junior Record.
Racing in the heats of the women’s 200m butterfly, the Olympic multi-medalist stopped the clock at a blistering 2:01.96 to hold a nearly one-second advantage ahead of the field.
The next-closest swimmer was Alex Shackell of the United States, who snagged the second seed in 2:02.79, while Finnish national record holder Laura Lahtinen hit 2:03.55 for the third seed.
McIntosh’s effort crushed the previous WJR standard of 2:02.52 17-year-old Luying Chen established at the Chinese Short Course Nationals just two months ago.
|McIntosh’s New WJR – 2:01.96
|Luying’s Old WJR – 2:02.52
|27.13
|27.51
|31.41
|31.27
|31.53
|31.91
|31.89
|31.83
Entering this competition, McIntosh’s SCM 200 fly rested at the 2:03.40 she produced during the 2022 World Cup circuit meaning she hacked over a second and a half off that result to claim the new WJR.
Her effort now makes her the fifth-swiftest 200m butterfly performer of all time, and the final is still to come this evening. As a refresher, this is McIntosh’s first major meet since winning four medals, including three gold, at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Top 10 Women’s SCM 200 Butterfly Performers All-Time
- Mireia Belmonte (ESP) – 1:59.61, 2014
- Liu Zige (CHN) – 2:00.78, 2009
- Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2:01.12, 2014
- Kelsie Dahlia (USA) – 2:01.73, 2018
- Summer McIntosh (CAN) – 2:01.96, 2024
- Jiao Liuyang (CHN) – 2:02.28, 2012
- Chen Luying (CHN) – 2:02.52, 2024
- Ellen Gandy (AUS) – 2:02.88, 2013
- Suzuka Hasegawa (JPN) – 2:02.96, 2017
- Zhang Yufei (CHN) – 2:03.01, 2021 & Franziska Hentke (GER) – 2:03.01, 2015
McIntosh already set a new World Record here in Budapest in the women’s 400m free to open her World Championships campaign.
Women’s 200 Butterfly
- World Record: 1:59.61 – Mireia Belmonte Garcia (ESP), 2014
World Junior Record: 2:02.52 – Luying Chen (CHN), 2024
- World Championship Record: 1:59.61 – Mireia Belmonte Garcia (ESP), 2014
- 2022 World Champion: Dakota Luther (USA) – 2:03.37
Top 8 Qualifiers:
- Summer McIntosh (CAN)- 2:01.96 **New World Junior Record**
- Alex Shackell (USA)- 2:02.79
- Laura Lahtinen (FIN)- 2:03.55
- Regan Smith (USA)- 2:04.11
- Elizabeth Dekkers (AUS)- 2:04.34
- Helena Rosendahl Back (DEN)- 2:04.71
- Luying Chen (CHN)- 2:05.23
- Bella Grant (AUS)- 2:05.53