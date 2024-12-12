Cincinnati’s Hunter Gubeno, Lindi Worrell Named Big 12 Swimmers of the Week

Courtesy: Big 12 Sports

Cincinnati’s trio of Hunter Gubeno (men’s swimmer), Owen Chiles (men’s newcomer) and Lindi Worrell (women’s swimmer) took home three of the Conference’s swimming and diving awards while Kansas’ duo of Anna Gearhart (women’s newcomer) and Lize van Leeuwen (women’s diver) completed the women’s honors. West Virginia’s Christian Torres rounded out the group with the Men’s Diver of the Week.

Gubeno led the Bearcats with their lone gold medal in the men’s meet against No. 3 Indiana. The fifth-year graduate student clocked a time of 1:41.20 in the 200 back, over four seconds faster than the runner-up. He added a second-place finish as a part of the Bearcats’ 200 free A-relay with a split of 19.50 (1:21.54). It is his third Conference award this season and fourth of his career.

Worrell stacked three podium finishes including two individual event medals against the third-ranked Hoosiers. The sophomore from Westampton, New Jersey took home the bronze medal in the 100 breast with a time of 1:02.55 before finishing as the runner-up in the 200 breast (2:17.23). She wrapped up her meet with another second-place finish in the 200 free relay as the second leg (22.88 split, 1:31.99). It is her first Conference honor of her career.

Torres earned two wins at the Rutgers Diving Invite as he swept the 1-meter and 3-meter events. The junior from Jupiter, Florida finished with scores of 283.05 on the 1-meter and 292.85 on the 3-meter. He concluded the meet with a second-place finish on the platform dive to secure his first Conference accolade of his career.

Van Leeuwen swept both diving events she competed in against Drury. In the 1-meter dive, she tallied a score of 303.98 and added a score of 292.73 on the 3-meter dive to help the Jayhawks win the meet over Rockhurst. It is the junior’s first Conference weekly award of her career.

Chiles picked up his second Big 12 Men’s Newcomer of the Week award of the season with a trio of runner-up finishes against the third-ranked Hoosiers. The freshman criminal justice major logged a time of 20.56 in the 50 free and 1:47.08 in the 200 IM before clocking a split of 20.02 in the 200 free relay as the third leg.

Gearhart became the first Jayhawk to be named the Big 12 Women’s Newcomer of the Week since Addi Barnes on January 26, 2022. The freshman finished with two podium finishes against Rockhurst in the 200 fly and 200 medley relay. In the 200 fly, she touched the wall in a time of 2:03.29 for the gold medal and added a silver medal in the 200 medley relay as the fly leg of the relay (1:43.33).

A full list of the season’s weekly Big 12 Swimming and Diving award winners can be found here.

