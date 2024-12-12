Gretchen Walsh Posts 56.06 100 IM Meet Record On Day 3 In Budapest

2024 Short Course World Championships

Day three of the Short Course World Championships saw Gretchen Walsh of the United States rip a new championship record in the heats of the women’s 100m IM.

Racing in this morning’s prelims in Budapest, 21-year-old Walsh scorched a time of 56.06 to claim the top seed by nearly a second.

Teammate Kate Douglass was the next-closest swimmer in 56.98 for the 2nd seed while Tessa Giele of the Netherlands earned the 3rd seed in 57.87.

As for Walsh, the University of Virginia swimmer’s performance overtook the previous championship record of 56.70 Hungarian Olympic icon Katinka Hosszu put on the books a decade ago at the 2014 edition of this competition.

Splits for Walsh’s effort included 11.24/13.73/17.06/14.03 to fall just .08 outside of her own World Record mark of 55.98 logged at a dual meet time trial in October of this year.

This morning’s time checks in as the #2 performance only behind this WR with the semi-final and final rounds yet to go.

At these championships, Walsh already established a new World Record in the women’s 50m fly on day one.

Women’s 100 IM

World Record: 55.98 — Gretchen Walsh (USA), 2024

(USA), 2024 World Junior Record: 57.59 – Anastasiya Shkurdai (BLR)- 2020

World Championship Record: 56.70 — Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2014

2022 World Champion: Marrit Steenbergen (NED)— 57.53

Top 16 Qualifiers: