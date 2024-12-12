2024 SC World Championships Day Three Prelims Record Roundup

2024 Short Course World Championships

We entered day three of the 2024 Short Course World Championships in Budapest, Hungary and the record-breaking siege continued.

Canada’s Summer McIntosh set a new World Junior Record in the prelims of the women’s 200m fly and American Gretchen Walsh posted a new competition standard in the women’s 100m IM.

In addition to these, however, a slew of national records bit the dust on both the men’s and women’s sides, setting a speedy tone heading into tonight’s session.

Day 3 Prelims National Record Round-up