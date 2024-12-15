2024 SC WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Men’s 4×100 Medley Relay — Final

World Record: 3:18.98 — Australia (I. Coopers, J. Yong, M. Temple, K. Chalmers) / United States (R. Murphy, N. Fink, T. Julian, K. Smith) (2022)

Championship Record: 3:18.98 — Australia (I. Coopers, J. Yong, M. Temple, K. Chalmers) / United States (R. Murphy, N. Fink, T. Julian, K. Smith) (2022)

2022 Champion: Tie – Australia (I. Coopers, J. Yong, M. Temple, K. Chalmers) / United States (R. Murphy, N. Fink, T. Julian, K. Smith) — 3:18.98

Final:

Neutral Athletes ‘B’ ( Lifintsev, Prigoda, Minkov, Kornev) — 3:18.68 ***WORLD RECORD*** United States (Casas, Andrew, Rose, Alexy) — 3:19.03 Italy (Mora, Viberti, Busa, Miressi) — 3:19.91 Poland — 3:21.02 Canada — 3:21.17 Australia — 3:22.03 France — 3:22.53 Japan — 3:23.20

The Neutral Athletes ‘B’ relay closed the 2024 World Championships in a recap of the week….another World Record. The relay swam to a time of a 3:18.68, breaking the previous record of a 3:18.98 that both Australia and the US swam at 2022 SC Worlds.

Split Comparison

The difference in splits is hard to quantify as the US was much faster on the front half of the relay while Australia was much faster on the back half of their relay. Instead, the Nuetral Athletes fell right in the middle with their splits being faster than Australia on the front half and slower on the back half, and slower on the front half compared to the US and faster on the back half.

Despite winning the individual 100 back earlier in the meet, Miron Lifintsev led the relay off in the 3rd fastest swim with a 49.31. Kirill Prigoda‘s breaststroke leg then put the relay in front. Andrei Minakov had a big fly split with a 48.80, much faster than his 49.36 from the morning.

The Neutral Athletes ‘B’ are from Russia and were allowed to compete together on relays in Budapest. The Russian federations is officially suspended because of the ongoing war in Ukraine and Russia’s annexation of Ukrainian sporting organizations.