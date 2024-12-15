Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Neutral Athletes ‘B’ Break World Record In Men’s 4×100 Medley Relay With 3:18.68

2024 SC WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Men’s 4×100 Medley Relay — Final

  • World Record: 3:18.98 — Australia (I. Coopers, J. Yong, M. Temple, K. Chalmers) / United States (R. Murphy, N. Fink, T. Julian, K. Smith) (2022)
  • Championship Record: 3:18.98 — Australia (I. Coopers, J. Yong, M. Temple, K. Chalmers) / United States (R. Murphy, N. Fink, T. Julian, K. Smith) (2022)
  • 2022 Champion: Tie – Australia (I. Coopers, J. Yong, M. Temple, K. Chalmers) / United States (R. Murphy, N. Fink, T. Julian, K. Smith) — 3:18.98

Final:

  1. Neutral Athletes ‘B’ ( Lifintsev, Prigoda, Minkov, Kornev) — 3:18.68 ***WORLD RECORD***
  2. United States (Casas, Andrew, Rose, Alexy) — 3:19.03
  3. Italy (Mora, Viberti, Busa, Miressi) — 3:19.91
  4. Poland — 3:21.02
  5. Canada — 3:21.17
  6. Australia — 3:22.03
  7. France — 3:22.53
  8. Japan — 3:23.20

The Neutral Athletes ‘B’ relay closed the 2024 World Championships in a recap of the week….another World Record. The relay swam to a time of a 3:18.68, breaking the previous record of a 3:18.98 that both Australia and the US swam at 2022 SC Worlds.

Split Comparison

Neutral Athletes New Record
 US Old Record
Australia Old Record
Back Miron Lifintsev 49.31 Ryan Murphy 48.96 Isaac Cooper 49.46
Breast Kirill Prigoda 55.15 Nic Fink 54.88 Joshua Yong 56.55
Fly Andrei Minakov 48.8 Trenton Julian 49.19 Matthew Temple 48.34
Free Rgor Kornev 45.42 Kieran Smith 45.95 Kyle Chalmers 44.63

The difference in splits is hard to quantify as the US was much faster on the front half of the relay while Australia was much faster on the back half of their relay. Instead, the Nuetral Athletes fell right in the middle with their splits being faster than Australia on the front half and slower on the back half, and slower on the front half compared to the US and faster on the back half.

Despite winning the individual 100 back earlier in the meet, Miron Lifintsev led the relay off in the 3rd fastest swim with a 49.31. Kirill Prigoda‘s breaststroke leg then put the relay in front. Andrei Minakov had a big fly split with a 48.80, much faster than his 49.36 from the morning.

The Neutral Athletes ‘B’ are from Russia and were allowed to compete together on relays in Budapest. The Russian federations is officially suspended because of the ongoing war in Ukraine and Russia’s annexation of Ukrainian sporting organizations.

In This Story

Wolfpack March Motor
11 minutes ago

How does this work? When the sanctions are lifted, does this record revert back to Russia? I understand that old USSR world records were not changed to Russia after 1991, but that was another country. I’m this case Neutral Athletes B is an administrative restriction to the Russian federation. Is it a world best time instead, like the 4×50 free from France?

MIKE IN DALLAS
12 minutes ago

After my 12 years of competitive swimming, it’s a bit dicey to say ‘one swimmer’ lost any relay, but isn’t it the case that Michael Andrew’s breaststroke split was simply pathetic? Furthermore, given the rest of TEAM USA’s performances, he would have had to be mere tenths of a second better for the win — but, what he did was the swimming equivalent of a face plant.

Swimmer.thingz
Reply to  MIKE IN DALLAS
52 seconds ago

It was the best split they had available. Not his fault, rather their qualifying rules

joannietheswimmer
13 minutes ago

Geez, US couldn’t find a more competitive breaststroker for this relay?

bobthebuilderrocks
34 minutes ago

If Neutral Athletes B is setting world records, what can Neutral Athletes A do?

FKA an anti-fan club
Reply to  bobthebuilderrocks
32 minutes ago

Depends on how much oxygen has been artificially added to their blood through the use of PEDs

MIKE IN DALLAS
Reply to  FKA an anti-fan club
10 minutes ago

No proof, but you might well be right. Team Russia has a “storied” history ( and her-story) of WADA violations and state-sanctioned cheating (cf. Sochi Winter Olympics)

FST
Reply to  bobthebuilderrocks
6 minutes ago

Neutral Athletes A is Belarus. They can do nothing. All they have is a breaststroker. Neutral Athletes C is Mexico. They can do even less.

