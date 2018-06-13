Kathleen Baker Torches 58.77 100 Back In Barcelona, World #3

2018 Mare Nostrum Tour, Barcelona

The Blazing Baker

2016 Olympic silver medalist Kathleen Baker dropped a very quick 58.77 to break Emily Seebohm‘s Mare Nostrum Tour record of 58.99. That time catapults her to 3rd in the 2018 world rankings behind Canada’s Kylie Masse (58.54) and Australia’s aforementioned Seebohm (58.66). Even more notable, that is Baker’s 5th fastest career performance and only 0.23 seconds away from her lifetime best of 58.54 set leading of the United States’ gold medal-winning 4×100 medley relay at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

For a midseason meet, that performance puts her in a great position to potentially challenge Masse – the current World Record holder (58.10) and Seebohm at this summer’s Pan Pacific Championships. The key word in that previous sentence is potentially. Before Baker can have that opportunity, she will have to face off against a hard charging group of American backstrokers including Olivia Smoliga and Regan Smith who have both been 59.3 or faster this year and have lifetime bests in the 58-second range.

Koseki Clips Peaty’s Tour Record

It’s not very often that an Adam Peaty long course record is broken – unless, of course, it is broken by Peaty himself in World Record fashion. However, that is exactly what Japan’s Yasuhiro Koseki did Thursday by setting a new Mare Nostrum Tour record in the 100 breast with a 59.01 – eclipsing Peaty’s 2016 record of 59.07. Peaty still holds the WR with a 57.13. Notably, this performance by Koseki was faster than his 59.10 in the final of the 2017 World Championships in Budapest – a swim that earned him 4th place. The 1-2 punch of Koseki and 200 breaststroke World Record holder Ippei Watanabe has Japan in a very solid position for multiple medals heading into a home country Olympics in 2020.

Rikako Ikee Continues Hot Streak

Speaking of noteworthy Japanese swimmers, Rikako Ikee continues to prove she is among the world’s elite. The 17 year-old didn’t have her best showing last summer at the World Championships, finishing 6th in the 100 fly (57.08), but she has since been on a tear. Ikee broke the Japanese National Record in the 100 fly in April with a blistering 56.38 – only 0.03 off of Sarah Sjostrom‘s world-leading 56.35 this year. Sjostrom is the current WR holder with a 55.48. Ikee isn’t a one trick pony either; on top of her 100 fly capabilities, she has recorded times of 24.21 in the 50 free (Japanese National Record), 53.03 in the 100 free (Asian Record), 1:55.04 in the 200 freestyle (Asian Record), and 25.11 in the 50 fly (Asian Record). This teenager is the real deal and has a legitimate chance to snag another pair of Asian Records later this summer in the 50 free (24.04) and 100 fly (56.07). If she continues this trend heading into 2020, Ikee will be in the hunt for gold medals in multiple events.

Other Noteworthy Results: