Baker Vaults Up 100 Back World Rankings At Mare Nostrum Barcelona

2018 MARE NOSTRUM TOUR, BARCELONA

The opening session of the Barcelona stop of the Mare Nostrum Tour saw a ton of big names hit the water, including a few who weren’t at the first stop in Canet.

One of those swimmers is American Kathleen Baker, who dropped her previous season best of 1:00.20 down to 59.47 in the women’s 100 back, moving her into 7th in the world rankings and giving her the top seed for the final. It’s also notable that it’s her fastest in-season swim ever, having only gone faster at the 2016 Olympic Trials, 2016 Olympics, 2017 World Trials and 2017 World Championships.

Denmark’s Mie Nielsen took the 2nd seed in 1:00.35, slightly faster than she was in the prelims in Canet before she won the final in 59.88, and 2016 Olympic gold medalist Katinka Hosszu made it through in 5th (1:01.03).

For Missy Franklin, who swam the 100 back in Canet in a time of 1:03.48, she opted to scratch out in Barcelona, only swimming the 200 free this morning. The 2013 world champion had a good swim there, making it through to the A-final in 4th in 1:59.36, over a second faster than she was in the prelims in Canet and not far off her time from finals (1:58.91).

Canadian teen Kayla Sanchez leads that women’s 200 free field, improving her lifetime best by a tenth in 1:58.17. Her teammates Rebecca Smith (1:59.29) and Taylor Ruck (1:59.65) had solid swims for 3rd and 5th, and Rikako Ikee (2:00.09) and Hosszu (2:00.29) also got through in 6th and 7th. Ruck won the race in Canet in a time of 1:55.68.

Ruck also swam the 50 free, where she took the top seed in 24.92 ahead of the Netherlands’ Kim Busch (25.20). Prior to 2018 Ruck had never broken 25 seconds, but has now done so nine times.

Also making headlines on day 1 was Michael Andrew, who took a pair of #1 seeds in the men’s 50 back and 50 fly.

In the 50 back, he cracked 25 seconds for the 5th time in his career in 24.96, moving him into 11th in the world rankings. Canet winner Ben Treffers and American Ryan Held are tied for 2nd in 25.70.

While Andrew didn’t swim the 50 back on the first stop, he did do the 50 fly where he was 3rd, and took the top seed in that event this morning as well in a time of 23.46. That’s a tenth faster than Canet, but still a tenth off his season best of 23.37 which has him in a tie for 8th in the world. Andriy Govorov, who won the first stop in 23.04, sits 2nd in 23.70.

OTHER EVENTS