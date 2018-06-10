Yulia Efimova Goes Sub-30; Ikee on Fire on Day 2 in Canet

2018 MARE NOSTRUM TOUR, CANET-EN-ROUSSILLON

Battle Across the Atlantic

After Yulia Efimova put up a #1 time in the 100 breaststroke on Saturday at the Mare Nostrum, American Lilly King, some 6000 miles away in Santa Clara, California, answered with a time a tenth faster. When asked after that swim if she was aware of Efimova’s time, King said wryly “of course I did.”

On Sunday, Efimova opened the session with a new target for King, winning the 50 breaststroke in Canet in 29.93. That’s not the world’s best time: an honor which belongs to another American Molly Hannis (29.71 so far), who on Sunday in Canet placed 2nd in 30.34; but, King has indicated that she’ll still notice.

King, by the way, swam 31.61 in prelims on Sunday, but is racing in a very different format, with still 3 more rounds to swim on Sunday evening if she wants to win at the Pro Swim Series meet in California. With Hannis in France racing Efimova, King is the heavy favorite in her 50.

Missy-Watch

Franklin had just 1 swim on Sunday evening, the 100 free, where she posted a 56.32 to finish 4th in the B-Final (12th overall). That was a .12 second improvement from her morning swim and, based on FINA points, that result is worth 773.

Her early returns show that she’s a little further along in her endurance for the 200 meter events than she is in her sprinting for the 100 meter events (which has been the case for most of her career anyway). That’s a good sign for her health and implies that she must be doing heavy training to perform well over 200 meters.

Her 100 back prelims swim on Sunday left her 18th and without a second swim.

She’ll continue racing through the rest of the series, with upcoming stops in Barcelona and Monaco.

Franklin’s results from Canet:

Event Prelims/Finals Time Place Points 100 free Prelims 56.44 11th 769 100 free B-Final 56.32 12th 773 200 free Prelims 2:00.51 9th 824 200 free B-Final 1:5.91 9th 857 100 back Prelims 2:13.14 18th 766 200 back Prelims 2:13.61 5th 800 200 back A-Final 2:13.14 6th 809

Other Noteworthy Results: