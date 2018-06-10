Portugal’s Ana Catarina Monteiro Cranks New NR in 200 Fly – 2:08.76

2018 MARE NOSTRUM TOUR, CANET-EN-ROUSSILLON

Portugal‘s Ana Catarina Monteiro of club Fluvial Vilacondense swam her way to a huge new personal best and national record in the 200 fly tonight in Canet on the Mare Nostrum tour.

Monteiro’s old best time and national record stood at 2:10.10 — tonight in Canet, she raced to a time of 2:08.76. Her 2:10 came from this March at the Portuguese National Championships. She is now the first Portuguese woman under 2:10 in this event, and she went right by the 2:09 mark, too.

Monteiro’s 2:08.76 was second behind Hungary’s Liliana Szilagyi, who won the race in Canet with a 2:08.49. Monteiro was jut ahead of another Hungarian athlete, as Boglarka Kapas touched third in 2:08.79, while yet another Hungarian, Bianka Berecz, was fourth in 2:09.87.

In addition to the 200 fly, Monteiro raced to a 5th place finish in the B final of the 100 fly (1:00.73) and touched 29th in the 50 fly (28.89).

Monteiro’s swim moves her into the world’s top 25 rankings for this year — she now ranks 19th this year, just .05 behind Canadian teenager Mabel Zavaros. For some reference, the highest-ranked American this year is Hali Flickinger, who sits 10th with a 2:08.04.