Michael Andrew Swims Lifetime Best, Missy Races Again in Day 2 Prelims

2018 MARE NOSTRUM TOUR, CANET-EN-ROUSSILLON

Missy Franklin had a further two races in day 2’s preliminary session at the 2018 Mare Nostrum Series in Canet, France. After swimming the 200 distances on Saturday, she swam the 100 free and the 100 back on Sunday morning.

In the 100 free, where she’s never won an individual medal internationally, she qualified for the B-Final 11th in 56.44. That put her two-and-a-half seconds behind the top qualifiers, which were a pair of 18-year olds Rikako Ikee from Japan in 53.89 and Taylor Ruck from Canada in 53.92.

France’s new National Record holder Charlotte Bonnet qualified 3rd in 54.31, and the 2nd Canadian Kayla Sanchez was 4th in 54.41 before the times dropped off.

In the 100 back prelims, in which Franklin is the 2012 Olympic and 2013 World Champion, she qualified 18th in 1:03.48. Barring any scratches, that will leave her out of both the A and B finals. It was Dutchwoman Kira Toussaint who qualified 1st, ahead of a stacked field that included Danish Record holder Mie Nielsen (2nd – 1:00.41); Russian record-holder Anastasia Fesikova (3rd – 1:00.98), Taylor Ruck (5th – 1:01.65), and Hungarian Record holder Katinka Hosszu (6th – 1:01.67).

Other Noteworthy Day 2 Prelims Results