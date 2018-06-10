Michael Andrew Swims Lifetime Best, Missy Races Again in Day 2 Prelims

2018 MARE NOSTRUM TOUR, CANET-EN-ROUSSILLON
- June 9th-10th
- Bassin Europa, Canet-en-Roussillon, France
- LCM
- Meet Central
- Schedule
- Entry List
- Results
- Live Results
Missy Franklin had a further two races in day 2’s preliminary session at the 2018 Mare Nostrum Series in Canet, France. After swimming the 200 distances on Saturday, she swam the 100 free and the 100 back on Sunday morning.
In the 100 free, where she’s never won an individual medal internationally, she qualified for the B-Final 11th in 56.44. That put her two-and-a-half seconds behind the top qualifiers, which were a pair of 18-year olds Rikako Ikee from Japan in 53.89 and Taylor Ruck from Canada in 53.92.
France’s new National Record holder Charlotte Bonnet qualified 3rd in 54.31, and the 2nd Canadian Kayla Sanchez was 4th in 54.41 before the times dropped off.
In the 100 back prelims, in which Franklin is the 2012 Olympic and 2013 World Champion, she qualified 18th in 1:03.48. Barring any scratches, that will leave her out of both the A and B finals. It was Dutchwoman Kira Toussaint who qualified 1st, ahead of a stacked field that included Danish Record holder Mie Nielsen (2nd – 1:00.41); Russian record-holder Anastasia Fesikova (3rd – 1:00.98), Taylor Ruck (5th – 1:01.65), and Hungarian Record holder Katinka Hosszu (6th – 1:01.67).
Other Noteworthy Day 2 Prelims Results
- After Yulia Efimova beat out Molly Hannis in the 100 breaststroke final, the American qualified 1st into the 50 breaststroke final on Sunday with a 30.46. Efimova wasn’t far behind in 30.71.
- World Record holder Adam Peaty just edged-out American Michael Andrew in the 50 breaststroke prelims, clocking a 27.04 to Andrew’s 27.12. That’s a new lifetime-best for Andrew, eclipsing his time of 27.39 from last year’s World Junior Championships, and makes him the 4th-fastest American in history (behind Brendan McHugh, Mark Gangloff, and the American Record holder Kevin Cordes in 26.76).
- Japan’s dynamic teenager Rikako Ikee topped the 50 fly prelims in 25.68, beating out Belgian-veteran Kimberly Buys, the 2nd qualifier, by more than a second (26.86).
- Ukraine’s Andrii Govorov topped the men’s 50 fly qualifiers in 23.51, with Andrew again coming in 2nd in 23.69. This time wasn’t a lifetime best for Andrew. Konrad Vzerniak (23.82) and Mehdy Metella (23.96) were also under 24 seconds.
- Hungary’s breakthrough 17-year old Ajna Kesely topped women’s 400 free qualifiers in 4:14.52. Of note: American Brooke Forde qualified 4th in 4:15.38 and Erica Sullivan was 6th in 4:17.45.
- Ireland’s Conor Ferguson qualified 1st in a casual men’s 100 back prelims in 55.56. The top 5 were all between 55.5 and 55.8 in the heats.
- Japan’s Kanako Watanabe qualified 1st in the 200 breaststroke in 2:29.23, followed by Spain’s Marina Garcia in 2:29.93 for 2nd.
- Dutch breaststroke record holder Arno Kamminga qualified 1st in the 200 in 2:10.77, which put him ahead of the defending World Champion Anton Chupkov (2:11.68) and the Short Course Meters World Record holder Marko Koch (2:12.92). The long course World Record holder Ippei Watanbe from Japan will also race in the A-Final after a 2:13.16 in prelims.
- Louis Croenen from Belgium qualified 1st in the men’s 200 fly in 1:58.81.
- Mehdy Metella took the top spot int he 100 free prelims in 49.26, leading a group of 7 swimmers under 50 seconds, including Bruno Fratus (49.32). American and World Junior Championships bronze medalist Daniel Krueger placed 14th in 50.49.
- France’s Jeremy Desplanches was the fastest, by far, in prelims of the 200 IM in 1:59.78. American Kieran Smith was 2nd in 2:03.36.
- Katinka Hosszu got her only top seed of the day in the 400 IM, where she qualified 1st in 4:42.75. That put her ahead of Turkish breaststroke specialist Viktoria Gunes, who was 2nd in 4:43.78. This is another deep A Final that includes Hannah Miley, Aimee Willmott, and American Brooke Forde, who qualified 5th in 4:46.39.
- Hungary’s Lilian Szilagyi qualified 1st in the women’s 200 fly in 2:10.55. She was one of 4 Hungarian swimmers in the top 7 of the race (5 in the top 10), and none of them were Katinka Hosszu as she’s pared back her once-unparalleled lineups in her limited racing so far in 2018. American Cassidy Bayer also qualified for the A-Final, finishing 6th in 2:13.33.
Leave a Reply