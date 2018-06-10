Zach Apple is Settling in at IU (Video)

Reported by Torrey Hart.

MEN’S 100 FREE

Though he was missing from the A-final for the first time in Pro Swim Series history, Nathan Adrian joined Caeleb Dressel as the only men under :49 today. Out of the B-final, Adrian went 48.99, while Dressel won the A-final in 48.96. Michael Chadwick was second in the A-final in 49.28, and Zach Apple was third in 49.45.

Markus Thormeyer was fourth in 49.74. He was followed by Dean Farris in 49.93 and Long Gutierrez in 49.97.

