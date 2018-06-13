Michael Phelps Puts Arizona Home On The Market

Less than 3 years after moving into his Paradise Valley mansion, American swimming icon Michael Phelps has put his Arizona residence on the market.

Phelps and his wife, Nicole Johnson, along with then just months-old son Boomer moved into the 5 bedroom, 6 1/2 bath manse in December 2015 shortly after longtime coach Bob Bowman took his new head coaching role at Arizona State University.

The most decorated Olympian of all time has since given fans a glimpse into the modern house, including the outdoor pool where Boomer took his first splashes. Over the past several years, fans following Phelps’ social media accounts have seen Bowman, Australian distance legend Grant Hackett and Olympic teammate Allison Schmitt, among others, spend lengths of time at the house.

Phelps, who originally paid a reported $2.53 million for the 6,010 square foot house, has listed the house for $4.125 million. (AZ Central)The Phelps family grew by one in February of this year when they welcomed son #2, Beckett.

There is no news on where the family is headed next. Phelps was born and raised in Baltimore where his mother still resides.

In This Story

6
Leave a Reply

5 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
6 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Caeleb Dressel Will Win 9 Gold Medals in Tokyo

He wants to live closer to Dean Farris, his role model.

Vote Up11-6Vote Down Reply
37 minutes ago
swim6847

Probably headed back to Baltimore

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
37 minutes ago
Joel Lin

Bad idea. Really bad idea.

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
25 minutes ago
Boss

Boomer was born in ‘16.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
34 minutes ago

About Loretta Race

Loretta Race

Loretta grew up outside Toledo, OH, where she swam age group and high school. Graduating from Xavier University, she stayed in the Cincinnati, OH area and currently resides just outside the city in Northern KY.  Loretta got back into the sport of swimming via Masters and now competes and is …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!