Michael Phelps Puts Arizona Home On The Market

Less than 3 years after moving into his Paradise Valley mansion, American swimming icon Michael Phelps has put his Arizona residence on the market.

Phelps and his wife, Nicole Johnson, along with then just months-old son Boomer moved into the 5 bedroom, 6 1/2 bath manse in December 2015 shortly after longtime coach Bob Bowman took his new head coaching role at Arizona State University.

The most decorated Olympian of all time has since given fans a glimpse into the modern house, including the outdoor pool where Boomer took his first splashes. Over the past several years, fans following Phelps’ social media accounts have seen Bowman, Australian distance legend Grant Hackett and Olympic teammate Allison Schmitt, among others, spend lengths of time at the house.

Phelps, who originally paid a reported $2.53 million for the 6,010 square foot house, has listed the house for $4.125 million. (AZ Central). The Phelps family grew by one in February of this year when they welcomed son #2, Beckett.

There is no news on where the family is headed next. Phelps was born and raised in Baltimore where his mother still resides.