Do You Love Swimming? See 3,735 Swim Jobs You Might Love

If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming community and be a part of our swimming family! Go here to see 3,735 Swim Jobs.

UGA WOMEN’S SWIMMING VOLUNTEER COACH

The UGA Women’s Swimming Volunteer Coach is responsible for providing assistance to the Head & Assistant Coaches in assigned areas of the intercollegiate sport programs. This will include assisting in the planning and designing of a yearly training program; assisting in the planning and designing of specific strength and conditioning sessions for student-athletes in cooperation with the strength & conditioning coaches and the head and assistant coaches

HEAD MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING COACH

St. Bonaventure University, an NCAA Division I institution and member of the Atlantic 10 Conference, has an immediate opening for the position of Head Coach of Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving. This is a full-time, 12-month exempt position.

TRITONWEAR SEEKS BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT SPECIALIST

At TritonWear, we redefine athletes’ limits through our patented devices and AI-based auto-coaching tools showing athletes exactly what they need to do to improve. Using swimming as our $16B beachhead into the market, our products are being used by thousands of athletes globally in over 60 countries ranging from grassroots beginners up to Olympic Gold Medalists – including 30+ National Olympic Federations resulting in numerous podium finishes at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

HEAD COACH – LAKE BELTON HIGH SCHOOL

Lake Belton High School is entering it’s 3rd year and first with all 4 grades. The team practices at the district owned, swim center with an 8 lane 25 yard competition pool and a 3 lane 25 yard teaching pool as well as a swim specific dryland area.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH PRINCETON NEW JERSEY

This club swimming team trains at the Princeton University.

CCA MARLINS HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

The CCA Marlins swim team (CCA), located in Roanoke, VA, is seeking applicants for a Head Age Group Coach. The Roanoke Valley is uniquely nestled among the Blue Ridge Mountains in southwestern Virginia. An outdoor paradise (hiking, biking, boating, etc), Roanoke is located within three hours of Charlotte, Richmond, and Washington DC. The USA Swimming team currently boasts approximately 150 swimmers, ranging from novice to Junior National level swimming.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH CANYONS AQUATIC CLUB

Job Type: Full-Time (40-50 hours per week)

Benefits: Full-time employees are eligible for medical and PTO Reimbursements: Mileage, team travel, certifications, cell phone service

AQUATICS & RECREATION MANAGER

Franklin & Marshall College is a residential college dedicated to excellence in undergraduate liberal education. Its aims are to inspire in young people of high promise and diverse backgrounds a genuine and enduring love for learning, to teach them to read, write, and think critically, to instill in them the capacity for both independent and collaborative action, and to educate them to explore and understand the natural, social and cultural worlds in which they live.

HEAD COACH, WOMEN’S DIVING – 500758

This position is responsible for all phases of the Division I Women’s Diving program at the University of Richmond. Specific responsibilities include but are not limited to: coaching and student-athlete skill development, recruiting, administrative tasks related to the operation of the program, and providing a positive collegiate experience for student-athletes.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH

UW-La Crosse Athletics invites candidates to apply for our Assistant Swimming Coach

HEAD DIVING COACH

Assists the Head Swim Coach in all areas within the Wyoming Men’s and Women’s Diving program.

PART-TIME AGE GROUP COACH

Aquatex Swim Team in Round Rock, TX, is searching for an age-group coach to assist with our age group programs. The position is part time, 5 days a week and 3 hours per day. Meet coaching opportunities are also available. The anticipated start date is August 8th, 2022.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

ESA is a coach run program with approximately 250 swimmers, and is located in Atascocita/Humble, Texas (Northeast Houston). We have an outstanding age group team which ranked #40 in ASCA’s 2022 Top 100 Age Group Programs, and boasts 7 athletes ranking top 20 nationally.

HEAD AGE-GROUP COACH

Evolution Racing Club is a youth-serving, non-profit (501 c3), year-round competitive swim team with a rich history of serving Orange County residents. Our swimmer base consists of swimmers ages 5 – 18 (in general), from novice to Olympic Trial time standard skill level.

GREENWOOD SWIMMING (WORCESTER, MA) ASSISTANT COACH

Greenwood Swimming in Worcester, MA is in search of an Assistant Swim Coach that will begin in September of 2022. Greenwood trains out of the Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) pool. This position will be responsible for coaching swimmers of all ages and working closely with the Head Coach. The candidate will be passionate about coaching, looking to develop their skills, and willing to collaborate. The candidate is also a family-minded person, who knows the importance of community and a family-like team atmosphere.

HEAD SWIM COACH / ASSISTANT AQUATICS MANAGER

Franklin & Marshall College is a residential college dedicated to excellence in undergraduate liberal education. Its aims are to inspire in young people of high promise and diverse backgrounds a genuine and enduring love for learning, to teach them to read, write, and think critically, to instill in them the capacity for both independent and collaborative action, and to educate them to explore and understand the natural, social and cultural worlds in which they live.

FAIRFAX FOXES SWIMMING ASSISTANT COACH

Fairfax Foxes Swimming is seeking enthusiastic, organized and kid-centered assistant coaches to support the development of our age group and high school-aged swimmers. With approximately 200 swimmers on the team, the Foxes are part of the Potomac Valley LSC and operate out of three main sites during the short course season: George Mason University, St. James Recreation Sports Complex and Providence Rec Center

HEAD SWIM COACH – CAYMAN ISLANDS

Minimum 6 years coaching experience with a club competitive swimming program. Excellent knowledge of current swimming techniques and training methods and FINA Rules. Strong organisational skills with an ability to develop and manage an age group swimming program. Minimum of ASCA Level 2 Certification or equivalent, First Aid and CPR training.

HIGHLANDS RANCH AQUATICS HEAD AGE GROUP COACH – FULL TIME

Highlands Ranch Aquatics, located on the south side of Denver, Colorado, is seeking a highly motivated individual to lead our age group program into the future.

ASSISTANT NCAA SWIM COACH – FLORIDA GULF COAST UNIVERSITY

The Assistant Coach II, Swimming assists with all activities related to the Swimming program including recruitment, athlete development, monitoring academic performance, and social development.

FOREST GROVE SWIM CLUB – HEAD COACH

The Forest Grove Swim Club (FGSC) is a year-round competitive USA Swimming program for the youth of Forest Grove, Banks, Gaston, North Plains and the surrounding areas of Western Washington and Yamhill Counties. Established in 1969, we are a non-profit organization.

UGA MEN’S SWIMMING VOLUNTEER COACH

The UGA Men’s Swimming Volunteer Coach is responsible for providing assistance to the Head & Assistant Coaches in assigned areas of the intercollegiate sport programs. This will include assisting in the planning and designing of a yearly training program; assisting in the planning and designing of specific strength and conditioning sessions for student-athletes in cooperation with the strength & conditioning coaches and the head and assistant coaches.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT COACH, MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING, WHITWORTH UNIVERSITY

This position serves as the graduate assistant swim coach for the men’s & women’s swimming program. The graduate assistant swim coach will gain experience in all areas of program management including but not limited to coaching of swim practices and meets, meet preparation & management, recruiting, student-athlete development and mentoring, as well as administrative responsibilities needed to run a successful NCAA Division III Swimming Program.

NTN HEAD COACH

CISD educates and inspires every Dragon through a tradition of excellence and innovation in academics, character, and service for life-long success.

ASSISTANT MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING COACH

Amherst College invites applications for the Assistant Men’s and Women’s Swimming Coach. Given Amherst’s distinction as one of the most diverse liberal arts colleges in the country, the successful candidate will demonstrate the ways in which they bring value to and will work towards supporting a broadly diverse community.

ASSOCIATE SENIOR & AGE GROUP COACH- FULL TIME WITH BENEFITS!

Swim Streamline (SSAN) located in Spring, Texas, is looking for an energetic Associate Senior & Age Group Coach to run and assist with some of our competitive groups. SSAN is currently a Top 100 VCC USA Swimming Team, Safe Sport Recognized, Bronze medal club 2020 & 2021 and a USA Swimming Level 4 Club Recognized Program. More information on SSAN can be found on our team website, www.swimstreamline.com

FULL TIME ASSISTANT COACH

Fox Valley Swim Team (“FOX”), located in Naperville, Illinois, seeks a full-time Assistant Coach. More information on FOX can be found on our team website, www.foxswimteam.com.

Florida State University Assistant Swimming and Diving Coach

Assists the Head Coach with personnel including hiring and supervision of staff, undergraduate/graduate assistants, and volunteers and their responsibilities, budgeting, scheduling, travel, meals, recruiting, coaching, scouting, purchase and care of equipment, giving appropriate direction to student-athletes as it relates to academics, while adhering to all ACC, NCAA, Athletics Department and University rules and regulations.

Head Swim Coach – Cayman Islands

Minimum 6 years coaching experience with a club competitive swimming program.

Excellent knowledge of current swimming techniques and training methods and FINA Rules.

Strong organisational skills with an ability to develop and manage an age group swimming program.

Minimum of ASCA Level 2 Certification or equivalent, First Aid and CPR training.

Highlands Ranch Aquatics Head Age Group Coach – Full Time

Highlands Ranch Aquatics, located on the south side of Denver, Colorado, is seeking a highly motivated individual to lead our age group program into the future. Our longtime Head Age Group Coach is retiring in August and we’re looking for the right person to take the reigns. The ideal candidate will be knowledgeable about stroke mechanics, age group progressions, and have great leadership, teaching, and communication skills.

Forest Grove Swim Club – Head Coach

The Forest Grove Swim Club (FGSC) is a year-round competitive USA Swimming program for the youth of Forest Grove, Banks, Gaston, North Plains and the surrounding areas of Western Washington and Yamhill Counties. Established in 1969, we are a non-profit organization. Our programs are directed at all levels of competent swimming and dedicated to the maximum development of each swimmer as an athlete and as an individual.

UGA Men’s Swimming Volunteer Coach

The UGA Men’s Swimming Volunteer Coach is responsible for providing assistance to the Head & Assistant Coaches in assigned areas of the intercollegiate sport programs. This will include assisting in the planning and designing of a yearly training program; assisting in the planning and designing of specific strength and conditioning sessions for student-athletes in cooperation with the strength & conditioning coaches and the head and assistant coaches.

Graduate Assistant Coach, Men’s and Women’s Swimming, Whitworth University

This position serves as the graduate assistant swim coach for the men’s & women’s swimming program. The graduate assistant swim coach will gain experience in all areas of program management including but not limited to coaching of swim practices and meets, meet preparation & management, recruiting, student-athlete development and mentoring, as well as administrative responsibilities needed to run a successful NCAA Division III Swimming Program.

NTN Head Coach

As the Head Coach this position will develop and operate a community competitive aquatics program that meets the needs of all ages and abilities under the guidelines established by USA Swimming and the American Swimming Coaches Association. This position will supervise other NTN full-time coaches. This job will also be part of leadership team that directly supervises all when in the facility.

Assistant Men’s and Women’s Swimming Coach

Amherst College invites applications for the Assistant Men’s and Women’s Swimming Coach. Given Amherst’s distinction as one of the most diverse liberal arts colleges in the country, the successful candidate will demonstrate the ways in which they bring value to and will work towards supporting a broadly diverse community.

Associate Senior & Age Group Coach- Full time with benefits!

Swim Streamline (SSAN) located in Spring, Texas, is looking for an energetic Associate Senior & Age Group Coach to run and assist with some of our competitive groups. SSAN is currently a Top 100 VCC USA Swimming Team, Safe Sport Recognized, Bronze medal club 2020 & 2021 and a USA Swimming Level 4 Club Recognized Program. More information on SSAN can be found on our team website, www.swimstreamline.com

Full Time Assistant Coach

Fox Valley Swim Team (“FOX”), located in Naperville, Illinois, seeks a full-time Assistant Coach. More information on FOX can be found on our team website, www.foxswimteam.com.

Head Coach / Director of Competitive Swimming

The Baylor School located in Chattanooga; TN is now accepting applications for a Head Varsity coach, Head Coach of Baylor Swim Club and Director of Competitive Swimming to help lead its’ growing aquatics program.

Assistant NCAA Swim Coach – Florida Gulf Coast University

he Assistant Coach II, Swimming assists with all activities related to the Swimming program including recruitment, athlete development, monitoring academic performance, and social development.

ASSISTANT LAKOTA YMCA SWIM COACH

Responsible for providing quality instructional training / coaching to program participants. Persons in this position must closely adhere to the YMCA of the USA guidelines for competitive coaching and swimming.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT COACH – MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING

St. Lawrence University is currently seeking applicants for a Graduate Assistant Coach for Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving. This 9-month position (August 2022 – May 2023) is targeted toward graduate students seeking a master’s degree. Remuneration includes a very competitive coaching stipend, student health insurance, and eligibility for tuition remission (6 graduate classes per year in the University’s graduate program).

ROSE-HULMAN INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY GRADUATE ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

While pursuing graduate studies, the Graduate Assistant will be assigned duties as an Assistant Coach of Men’s and Women’s Swimming. Responsibilities include planning and implementing practices, mentoring student-athletes, recruiting, adhering to NCAA rules, and other duties as assigned by the head coach.

HEAD COACH BETHEL PARK REC SWIM TEAM

The Bethel Park Recreation Swim Team is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Head Swim Coach. Applicants for the head coach position should have a strong background in competitive swimming including technical instruction, advanced training, and coaching.

ASSISTANT MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIMMING COACH

The Assistant Men’s & Women’s Swimming and Diving Coach at Bucknell University serves within the Department of Athletics and Recreation and is responsible for the coaching of academically-qualified student athletes. The swimming and diving program at Bucknell has an NCAA Division I men’s and women’s program, and the Assistant Coach must work within the guidelines, rules, and regulations of Bucknell University, the NCAA, and the Conference.

MACHINE AQUATICS SEEKS FULL-TIME & PART TIME COACHES

We are looking to hire FULL TIME & PART TIME POSITIONS for an Age Group Coach that would lead, design, and foster systematic growth from the youngest novices to the appropriate High-Performance Age Group level programs while working within the Team Mission Statement/Vision/Values (see website).

ASSISTANT SWIMMING AND DIVING COACH – 2 VACANCIES (JOB ID 52344)

Assists the Head Coach with personnel including hiring and supervision of staff, undergraduate/graduate assistants, and volunteers and their responsibilities, budgeting, scheduling, travel, meals, recruiting, coaching, scouting, purchase and care of equipment, giving appropriate direction to student-athletes as it relates to academics, while adhering to all ACC, NCAA, Athletics Department and University rules and regulations.

ASSISTANT AGE GROUP COACH

Pine Crest School (Boca Raton Campus) is searching for highly motivated age group coach to work with our swimmers ages 10-15.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH

Assist the head coach in all phases of the specified sport program including, but not limited to, recruiting qualified student-athletes, organization and design of practice and competition, on-deck coaching, scheduling, team managements, travel arrangements, budget management, supervision of academic progress, alumni development, fundraising and any other duties as assigned, and compliance with University, Conference, and NCAA rules.

LEAD AGE GROUP COACH

SMAC (Shenandoah Marlins Aquatic Club) located in Waynesboro and Crozet; VA is seeking a Lead Age Group Coach. This position has the flexibility to be a part time or full-time position based on the candidate. SMAC has been operating since 1958 and has produced swimmers qualifying for the highest-level meets (Olympic Trials, Senior and Junior Nationals and Y Nationals).

RECRUITING COORDINATOR

The University of La Verne is looking to hire a recruiting coordinator for swimming and diving. The job responsibilities includes; working directly with the Head Coach to implement and develop the recruiting plan; oversee recruit communication; organizing official and unofficial visits; prospect evaluations; recruiting database management, work with our admissions department to help guide recruits through the process and assist with social media responsibilities.

CENTRAL BUCKS AQUATICS HEAD SWIM COACH

Central Bucks School District, Community School Division, is seeking a year-round head program coach to work with our USAS and SAL programs, The Central Bucks Swim Teams.

PRIME AQUATICS- LEAD 10&U COACH

Prime Aquatics, located in Alcoa, TN (just south of Knoxville) is seeking an enthusiastic Lead 10&Under Coach to join our swim family. The lead coach will primarily be responsible for providing our 10&Under (Gold) and Flex Groups with a structured and fun learning environment.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH

The assistant coach will help implement and oversee practices of Division I student-athletes. They will focus on technique, physiology and strategy of racing for each stroke and distance. This position will also assist with duties including but not limited to: recruitment of student-athletes, alumni relations, travel planning, (office management), equipment maintenance, and other duties as assigned by the Head Coach.

ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH – GATOR SWIM CLUB

Gator Swim Club – Seekonk–based out of Seekonk, Massachusetts and Providence, Rhode Island–is searching for an Associate Head Coach. This coach will be the lead coach for its Gold and Platinum Groups (13 and over swimmers with strong skills and ambitious goals).

ASSISTANT COACH – MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING

Southern Illinois University a Division I member of the Missouri Valley Conference, Missouri Valley Football Conference and Mid-America Conference. We are seeking an Assistant Coach for the Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving program.

MSA-AGE GROUP COACH- 12 AND UNDER

Mecklenburg Swim Association (MSA Swim) in the Charlotte, NC area is looking for a coach to assist in our Age Group and Developmental Programs coaching primarily 12 and Under swimmers. More information on the team can be found at msaswim.com

AGE GROUP SWIM COACH

The Guelph Marlin Aquatic Club (GMAC) is seeking a Full Time Age Group Swim Coach. GMAC is a Not for Profit swim club that has between 500-1000 swimmers across our Lessons Program, Pre-Competitive, Competitive, and Masters programs registered throughout the year.

ASSISTANT MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIMMING COACH

Frostburg State University (FSU), Athletics Department is accepting applications accepting applications for a full-time contractual Assistant Swimming Coach position to begin August 2022. Hourly rate $12.50 with limited benefits package.

The fee to submit a Swimming Job is very low, only $100, and SwimSwam leverages the Swim Job to social media, @SwimSwamNEWS Twitter (with 112,000+ followers) and SwimSwam Facebook (with 710,000+ fans) and @SwimJobs on Instagram (with 357,000 followers). Follow Swim Jobs on Instagram at @SwimJobs. I also leverage Swim Jobs on @GoldMedalMel (with 29,000+ followers) and GoldMedalMel Facebook (with 343,000+ fans). We’ve learned Swim Jobs are important to our audience. They like knowing what jobs are available in our big swimming family.

***Disclaimer: Because we have included the Swim Jobs above, it does not mean they are all available. Many swim jobs are filled very quickly. If you want to be a part of the swimming community, you have to act fast. Good luck with your Swim Job search.