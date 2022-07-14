Australia Bars Athletes From Cheering For Other Sports At Commonwealth Games

When the 2022 Commonwealth Games begin in Birmingham, England on July 28th, the stands will look different than they have in the past.

The reason? Australia’s organizing committee has banned athletes from going to other sporting venues to cheer for their countrymates in an effort to prevent an outbreak of COVID-19, according to a report in the Daily Mail.

The organizing committee had previously released its COVID-19 rules, but added this extra measure recently.

The reason for the new rule, as explained by chef de mission Petria Thomas, is that the seating where the athletes would go to watch would also be available to the public.

“They will be permitted to stay with their team and support their team, but there won’t be an opportunity to go and watch other events because unfortunately, those seats will be in public spectating areas, which presents a very high risk of Covid-19 transmission,” Thomas told News Corp.

Australian athletes will also be required to wear a mask at all times. The only time they don’t have to wear one is when they are exercising or walking outside, and in their rooms.

Thomas added that the recent COVID outbreak at the 2022 World Championships in Budapest, which hit eight swimmers, including Australian Lani Pallister, helped drive the committee’s decision to put this extra precaution in place.

“Our primary focus is that we can get our athletes to the starting line and that they are performance ready,” Thomas said.

The majority of the Australian World Championship contingent had not been wearing masks until Pallister’s positive test, when it then became a requirement.

The Australian swimmers have been at training camps in Spain and France in preparation for the Commonwealth Games which are now just two weeks away.

There are 32 sports being contested at the Games, including diving, swimming, and para swimming.

A total of 72 nations are participating.