Leisel Jones, Grant Hackett Named Australian Team Captains At Duel In The Pool

Courtesy: Swimming Australia

The Australian Dolphins have selected the first two members of their team to face the USA in the Duel in the Pool competition in Sydney in August.

Decorated swimming legends Leisel Jones OAM (Dolphin #544) and Grant Hackett OAM (Dolphin #478) will return to the Green and Gold to lead the Dolphins as Team Captains.

Not only have both achieved the ultimate success in international swimming, each has experienced the unique rivalry of a Duel in the Pool against the American team.

Dolphins Head Coach Rohan Taylor believes Jones and Hackett will prove to be invaluable additions to the team.

“Leisel and Hacky are two of the greatest swimmers to have ever worn our country’s colours in the pool and both have the ultimate respect of our current generation of athletes,” Taylor said.

“They each possess an intimate understanding of the legacy and responsibility of being a Dolphin, as well as the significance of our rivalry against the US, and I know that will be an important combination in the context of this competition.”

“It’s a privilege to have them back in the team environment and I have no doubt their presence and guidance will bring out the best in our team.”

A four-time Olympian, multiple Olympic, World Championship and Commonwealth Games Champion and dual World Record holder, Jones said she was thrilled to be involved.

“It is such a privilege to guide our team through tough competition against our favourite rivals,” Jones said.

“Off the back of the exciting performances at the World Championships in Budapest, the rivalry is going to make it the toughest racing we have ever seen. I cannot wait to see the athletes set the pool alight and to be there when all the action happens.”

Hackett returns to the Dolphins environment following a near 20 year competitive career that included three Olympic campaigns, multiple Olympic, World Championship and Commonwealth Games titles and several world records.

“I’m super excited to be working with the current generation of swimmers who have performed incredibly well both here and overseas in recent times,” Hackett said.

“Going up against a swimming superpower such as the USA always brings a special flavour to the sport. We are equally great friends and the fiercest of rivals. Hopefully some of my experience in this domain will help support the team and their individual performances.”

Proudly supported by the NSW Government through its tourism and major events agency Destination NSW, the Duel in the Pool will run from August 19-21 in Sydney, starting with an Open Water relay at Bondi Beach, followed by two days of competition in the pool at the Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre (SOPAC).

