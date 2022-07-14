Brendan Burns, Anna Peplowski Hit Lifetime Bests At Purdue Closed Invite

2022 Purdue Closed Invite

July 7-8, 2022

West Lafayette, Indiana

Morgan J. Burke Aquatic Center

LCM (50m)

Results on Meet Mobile: “2022 Purdue Closed Invite”

Some of the top collegiate swimmers in the country were in action last week at a closed invitational at Purdue’s Morgan J. Burke Aquatic Center, with athletes from the Boilermakers being joined by Indiana and Louisville.

The three-session meet, which was contested in a timed-final format, also had a handful of pros, most notably U.S. Olympic gold medalist Zach Apple and Japanese swimmer Ai Soma.

Among the top performers at the competition was Indiana Swim Club (ISC) member Brendan Burns, who won the men’s NCAA title this past season for the Hoosiers in the 200 butterfly.

Burns produced a personal best time of 2:02.37 in the 200 backstroke, getting under his previous mark of 2:02.44 set at the Speedo Summer Championships last August. Burns won this event in the short course pool at the Big Ten Championships in February.

Burns also matched Cardinal Aquatics’ Dalton Lowe for the top time in the men’s 100 back, both touching in 56.29.

Burns owns a PB of 54.86 from last summer, but was only .01 quicker than his time here at the U.S. International Team Trials in late April (56.28). Lowe’s best stands at 55.65, but he was more than second faster than he went at U.S. Trials earlier this year (57.32).

The two swimmers also locked horns in the 100 fly, where Lowe touched first by a wide margin in 53.38, with his lifetime best sitting at 52.61 from July 2021.

Burns clocked 54.31, well off his best of 53.39 but essentially even with his showing from the 2022 Trials (54.29).

Two standouts on the women’s side of the competition were Burns’ Indiana teammate Anna Peplowski and Lowe’s fellow Cardinal Gabi Albiero.

Peplowski, who is coming off a breakout freshman year with the Hoosiers, set a new personal best time in the women’s 100 back, registering a 1:01.06 to lower her previous mark of 1:01.37 set in May.

The 19-year-old also produced the top times in the women’s 200 free (2:01.74) and 200 back (2:11.95).

Albiero, a rising junior at Louisville, came within a tenth of her best time in the 100 free, clocking 55.39 after going 55.29 at the U.S. Trials in April.

Albiero also recorded personal best times in the 100 breast (1:11.77) and 200 IM (2:16.59), with Indiana’s Noelle Peplowski (1:11.34) and Mackenzie Looze (2:15.12) pacing those events, respectively.

Looze also put up a solid time of 2:13.85 in the women’s 200 fly, with her best sitting at 2:10.99 from 2019.

Another swimmer who performed well in West Lafayette was Michael Eastman, who is entering his fifth year of eligibility of Louisville.

Eastman dipped under his lifetime best in the men’s 200 free (1:52.11), came within seven one-hundredths in the 100 free (49.94), and also went a best in the 50 free (22.98) to take second behind teammate Caleb Duncan (22.91).

In the 100 free, Indiana’s Apple was the runner-up in 50.00, just shy of his fastest in-season time this year, which is the 49.72 he clocked at the Pro Swim in Westmont in March. Apple owns a season-best of 48.52 from the U.S. Trials in April.

OTHER NOTABLE SWIMS