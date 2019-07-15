Additional Betting Odds Released For Worlds; Sjostrom -1000 In 50 Fly

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019

Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019

The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea

Last week we saw full odds released for the men’s 100 freestyle at the World Championships in Gwangju, and now there are five more events available on certain books (Betway Sports being among them).

Lines are out for the men’s 50 breast and 50 fly, the women’s 50 free and 50 fly, and the women’s 100 back. The men’s 800 free is also listed but there are no odds available as of Monday (in addition to these head-to-head matchups).

Women’s 50 Butterfly

Unsurprisingly, the biggest favorite to come out thus far (not including Katie Ledecky head-to-head with Ariarne Titmus in the women’s 800 free) is Sarah Sjostrom, who comes in at -1000 (1.10 decimal odds) in the women’s 50 fly.

Sjostrom has been the fastest swimmer in the world in each of the past six years (including 2019) and owns the 14 fastest swims in history.

Check out the odds below:

Swimmer American Odds Decimal Odds Implied Odds Profit from $100 bet Sarah Sjostrom -1000 1.10 90.9% $10 Rikako Ikee +800 9.00 11.1% $800 Ranomi Kromowidjojo +1200 13.00 7.7% $1,200 Farida Osman +1400 15.00 6.7% $1,400 Jeanette Ottesen +4000 41.00 2.4% $4,000 Melanie Henique +4000 41.00 2.4% $4,000 Emilie Beckmann +5000 51.00 2.0% $5,000 Holly Barratt +5000 51.00 2.0% $5,000 Marie Wattel +5000 51.00 2.0% $5,000 Hukina Hirayama +8000 81.00 1.2% $8,000 Kimberly Buys +8000 81.00 1.2% $8,000 Louise Hansson +8000 81.00 1.2% $8,000 Anastasiya Shkurdai +10000 101.00 1.0% $10,000 Aliena Schmidtke +15000 151.00 0.7% $15,000 Anna Dowgiert +15000 151.00 0.7% $15,000

Pick: The odds are insanely high, but picking anyone other than Sjostrom is just wrong. Put her in a parlay.

Interestingly enough, you can get slightly better odds (-833) taking Sjostrom head-to-head over Ranomi Kromowidjojo:

Women’s 50 Butterfly H2H

Swimmer American Odds Decimal Odds Implied Odds Profit from $100 bet Sarah Sjostrom -833 1.12 89.3% $12 Ranomi Kromowidjojo +425 5.25 19.0% $425

Women’s 50 Freestyle

Sjostrom also opened as -118 favorite in the women’s 50 free, facing a much more competitive field that includes Pernille Blume and Cate Campbell who were 23.75 and 23.78 respectively last year (with Sjostrom leading the world ranks at 23.74).

Swimmer American Odds Decimal Odds Implied Odds Profit from $100 bet Sarah Sjostrom -118 1.85 54.1% $85 Cate Campbell +300 4.00 25.0% $300 Pernille Blume +300 4.00 25.0% $300 Ranomi Kromowidjojo +1000 11.00 9.1% $1,000 Simone Manuel +1000 11.00 9.1% $1,000 Bronte Campbell +1200 13.00 7.7% $1,200 Taylor Ruck +2500 26.00 3.8% $2,500 Maria Kameneva +5000 51.00 2.0% $5,000 Aliaksandra Herasimenia +6600 67.00 1.5% $6,600 Etiene Medeiros +6600 67.00 1.5% $6,600 Xiang Liu +6600 67.00 1.5% $6,600 Femke Heemskerk +8000 81.00 1.2% $8,000 Freya Anderson +8000 81.00 1.2% $8,000 Anna Santamans +15000 151.00 0.7% $15,000 Arina Surkova +15000 151.00 0.7% $15,000 Charlotte Bonnet +15000 151.00 0.7% $15,000 Anna Hopkin +20000 201.00 0.5% $20,000 Katarzyna Wasick +20000 201.00 0.5% $20,000 Qingfeng Wu +30000 301.00 0.3% $30,000

Pick: This one should be really close, and based on times last year, taking a gamble on either Campbell or Blume makes sense given the odds. We’ll go with Cate.

Men’s 50 Breaststroke

Adam Peaty comes in just behind Sjostrom’s 50 fly odds in the men’s 50 breast, with the line sitting at -714.

Swimmer American Odds Decimal Odds Implied Odds Profit from $100 bet Adam Peaty -714 1.14 87.7% $14 Felipe Lima +450 5.50 18.2% $450 Joao Gomes +600 7.00 14.3% $600 Fabio Scozzoli +2500 26.00 3.8% $2,500 Ilya Shymanovich +3300 34.00 2.9% $3,300 Caba Siladi +5000 51.00 2.0% $5,000 Kirill Prigoda +5000 51.00 2.0% $5,000 Michael Andrew +5000 51.00 2.0% $5,000 Michael Houlie +6600 67.00 1.5% $6,600 Nicolo Martinenghi +6600 67.00 1.5% $6,600 Ross Murdoch +6600 67.00 1.5% $6,600 Yasuhiro Koseki +6600 67.00 1.5% $6,600 Peter Stevens +8000 81.00 1.2% $8,000 Yan Zibei +8000 81.00 1.2% $8,000 Andrey Nikolaev +10000 101.00 1.0% $10,000 Ties Elzerman +25000 251.00 0.4% $25,000 Fabian Schwingenschloegl +50000 501.00 0.2% $50,000 Matthew Wilson +50000 501.00 0.2% $50,000 Tobias Bjerg +50000 501.00 0.2% $50,000 Zach Stubblety-Cook +50000 501.00 0.2% $50,000

Pick: Given how fast the Brazilians have been this year, taking Peaty is risky at that line. Take a stab on Lima, who is the fastest swimmer in the world this year after going 26.33 on the Mare Nostrum Tour.

Women’s 100 Backstroke

The women’s 100 back is more complicated than the races with the massive favorites. Defending World Champ Kylie Masse enters at -152, having also won the Commonwealth and Pan Pac titles last year (and holding the top time in the world this year).

Kathleen Baker, who set the world record last summer, has dealt with injury recently and thus comes as a 3-to-1 underdog.

Swimmer American Odds Decimal Odds Implied Odds Profit from $100 bet Kylie Masse -152 1.66 60.2% $66 Kathleen Baker +300 4.00 25.0% $300 Olivia Smoliga +400 5.00 20.0% $400 Taylor Ruck +800 9.00 11.1% $800 Katinka Hosszu +1200 13.00 7.7% $1,200 Anastasia Fesikova +4000 41.00 2.4% $4,000 Kaylee McKeown +4000 41.00 2.4% $4,000 Margherita Panziera +5000 51.00 2.0% $5,000 Georgia Davies +6600 67.00 1.5% $6,600 Mie Nielsen +6600 67.00 1.5% $6,600 Minna Atherton +6600 67.00 1.5% $6,600 Fu Yuanhui +8000 81.00 1.2% $8,000 Daria Vaskina +10000 101.00 1.0% $10,000 Kira Toussaint +15000 151.00 0.7% $15,000 Jessica Fullalove +25000 251.00 0.4% $25,000 Laura Riedemann +25000 251.00 0.4% $25,000 Natsumi Sakai +25000 251.00 0.4% $25,000 Simona Kubova +25000 251.00 0.4% $25,000

Pick: If Baker hadn’t been injured in May, she’d be the pick at those odds. But Masse has been so good and so consistent she’s the selection. Olivia Smoliga and Taylor Ruck are both interesting as well in those spots.

Men’s 50 Fly

The lone event with no one at -100 or lower is the men’s 50 fly, where the favorite is world record holder Andrii Govorov at +120.

Swimmer American Odds Decimal Odds Implied Odds Profit from $100 bet Andrii Govorov +120 2.20 45.5% $120 Nicholas Santos +275 3.75 26.7% $275 Caeleb Dressel +450 5.50 18.2% $450 Oleg Kostin +550 6.50 15.4% $550 Ben Proud +600 7.00 14.3% $600 Joseph Schooling +1800 19.00 5.3% $1,800 Michael Andrew +4000 41.00 2.4% $4,000 Andrey Zhilkin +5000 51.00 2.0% $5,000 Mehdy Metella +6600 67.00 1.5% $6,600 Piero Codia +6600 67.00 1.5% $6,600 Szebasztian Szabo +6600 67.00 1.5% $6,600 Konrad Czerniak +8000 81.00 1.2% $8,000 Kristian Gkolomeev +8000 81.00 1.2% $8,000 Luka Erakovic +12500 126.00 0.8% $12,500 Andrea Vergani +15000 151.00 0.7% $15,000 Kengo Ida +20000 201.00 0.5% $20,000 Mathys Goosen +20000 201.00 0.5% $20,000 Nyls Korstanje +20000 201.00 0.5% $20,000 Yang William Xu +20000 201.00 0.5% $20,000 Damian Wierling +30000 301.00 0.3% $30,000 Marius Kusch +30000 301.00 0.3% $30,000

Pick: Nicholas Santos was a last minute invite to the competition, and is 39 years old, but has been hot all year and could very well take the crown. Caeleb Dressel and defending champion Ben Proud are interesting bets as well, and Szebasztian Szabo is sitting at +6600 after cracking 23 seconds this year. Santos is the pick, however.