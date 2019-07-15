Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Michael Chadwick explains Process for 2 Meet Taper (Video)

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
  • Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
  • The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea
  • Meet site
  • FinaTV Live Stream
  • Live results

On the eve of leaving for World Champ training camp in Singapore, SwimSwam filmed a Team Elite practice in San Diego, California. After practice, we spoke with Michael Chadwick to see how he was preparing for the double taper meet of World Champs and Pan American Games a couple weeks later in Lima, Peru. Chadwick expressed that he wasn’t necessarily coming all the way down for both, but rather doing what he’s been doing for the present, come down a bit for worlds and look to have a good swim while knowing that he still has a full schedule of racing in Lima.

This seems to be working well for the sprinter, as he went an unofficial best time in the 50 free (21.7 according to my watch, some commenters have different times) at training camp on Monday.

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!