Michael Chadwick explains Process for 2 Meet Taper (Video)

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019

Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019

The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea

Meet site

FinaTV Live Stream

Live results

On the eve of leaving for World Champ training camp in Singapore, SwimSwam filmed a Team Elite practice in San Diego, California. After practice, we spoke with Michael Chadwick to see how he was preparing for the double taper meet of World Champs and Pan American Games a couple weeks later in Lima, Peru. Chadwick expressed that he wasn’t necessarily coming all the way down for both, but rather doing what he’s been doing for the present, come down a bit for worlds and look to have a good swim while knowing that he still has a full schedule of racing in Lima.

This seems to be working well for the sprinter, as he went an unofficial best time in the 50 free (21.7 according to my watch, some commenters have different times) at training camp on Monday.