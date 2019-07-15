Michael Chadwick Clocks Sub-22 50 Free in Unofficial Time Trial in Singapore

Team USA’s Michael Chadwick posted a video to Instagram yesterday which depicts a time trial 50 free he did while at the American training camp in Singapore pre-Worlds. They’ve been stationed there for training camp before they head out to Gwangju for the 2019 World Championships, where pool swimming commences in less than a week.

In the video, Chadwick is suited up and races a 50 free. While he notes in his Instagram caption that the timing system was off, multiple hand-timed estimates registered around a 21.75.

“We didn’t have the timing system on but apparently I went a best time,” reads Chadwick’s caption.

A member of David Marsh’s pro group at Team Elite West in San Diego, Chadwick is one of several tough American sprinters with hopes of an Olympic berth next year. If the hand-timed estimate of his swim in Singapore is about right, it’s an unoffical two-tenths drop for Chadwick. His lifetime best is a 21.96 — he swam that time at 2016 Olympic Trials and then did so again at the 2019 PSS stop in Richmond this spring. He’s only been under 22 one other instance — a 21.99 at the 2017 Israeli Summer Championships.

Chadwick is one of 15 American men to have gone sub-22 in the 50 free in history. For fun, if the swim was official and he had in fact registered a 21.75, that would knock Gary Hall, Jr out of the top 10 and put Chadwick in 10th all-time. He’d also join Caeleb Dressel and Michael Andrew as the only American men under 22 this season. We’ll have to wait for him to get an official (and rested) time in this event, though, as he’s not racing the 50 free at Worlds.

Chadwick is a relay-only swimmer for Team USA in Gwangju, qualifying through his 5th place finish in the 100 free at 2018 U.S. Nationals.