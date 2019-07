La china Xin Xin gana los 10km del mundial, clasificatorios para las Olimpiadas

Michael Chadwick explains Process for 2 Meet Taper (Video) Whatever Chadwick is doing seems to be working, as he went an unofficial best time in the 50 free (21.7) at training camp on Monday.

Additional Betting Odds Released For Worlds; Sjostrom -1000 In 50 Fly Sarah Sjostrom enters as a massive -1000 betting favorite in the women’s 50 fly for the upcoming World Championships in Gwangju.

2019 World Champs Preview: Murphy and Xu Re-Match in 100 Back Ryan Murphy beat Xu Jiayu in 2016. Xu won in 2017. Murphy had the fastest time in 2018. Xu leads the world so far this season.

Michael Andrew Explains Mindset, Preparation Heading into World Champs (Video) Before he left for training camp in Singapore, Michael Andrew sat down to fill us in on how he’s feeling headed into the 2019 World Champs