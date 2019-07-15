Release: Greg Rhodenbaugh Cleared of Wrongdoing In Title IX Investigation

Former University of Missouri head coach Greg Rhodenbaugh has been cleared of all wrongdoing in the school’s Title IX investigation into him, a public relations firm says.

Vox Populi Communications sent out a press release today announcing that Rhodenbaugh has been “cleared of all Title IX charges” and that the University of Missouri has officially closed the investigation.

The official closing of the investigation was issued late Wednesday, July 3rd, before the July 4th weekend,” the release says. “The notice followed Rhodenbaugh’s retention of former USA Swimming defense attorney Gregory A. Anderson, who notified the university’s General Counsel’s office that after nine months of waiting, Rhodenbaugh was filing suit for defamation of character, termination without notice or cause and other theories. Anderson alleged the never-ending investigation was intentionally interfering with negotiations between Rhodenbaugh and another premier Division 1 university to become its head coach for the 2019-2020 season.”

We’ve been trying to contact the school periodically since Rhodenbaugh was put under investigation last fall, but have not received any information on his status or the status of the investigation. The school announced last fall that Rhodenbaugh was on paid administrative leave for “team management allegations.” The Kansas City Star reported that the allegations centered around his management of female athletes and athletes’ mental health.

Mizzou promoted associate head coach Andrew Grevers to interim head coach at the time, then promoted him to permanent head coach back in May. Athletics director Jim Sterk commented on the move last month, saying that the program needed to “move on and have stability in leadership,” per the Columbia Missourian.

We’ll continue to update this story if we hear back from the University of Missouri.

More quotes from the Vox Populi Communications press release:

The release says that former and current Missouri swimmers and coaches wrote the University in support of Rhodenbaugh:

During the investigation, countless former and current swimmers came forward to support Rhodenbaugh. Annie Grevers who swam for Rhodenbaugh during his tenure at Arizona and is the sister-in-law of current MIZZOU head coach Andy Grevers and wife of 2016 Olympian Matt Grevers, said, “This is a man perpetuating good. He’s one of the most respected, empathetic men in college coaching.” As the investigation went on, numerous athletes were recruited to corroborate the allegations and instead refuted them. Not a single assistant coach, most of who were there on the deck during the supposed discrimination, supported the allegations. One assistant coach, Kristen Pritchet, who coached with Rhodenbaugh from 2013 through 2016 -when some of the supposedly discriminatory statements were made- said,”…[H]is [Rhodenbaugh’s] demeanor was the same with all of his athletes, regardless of their performance capabilities, gender, race or sexual orientation. Never once did I hear him yell, demean or belittle an athlete….” Nearly 300 past swimmers and coaches across the nation wrote the university in support of Rhodenbaugh.

The release also says that under Title IX rules, Rhodenbaugh was not allowed to defend himself during the investigation. Rhodenbaugh’s attorney was critical of the system, saying “there was no due process.”

The release also features some longer quotes from Rhodenbaugh: