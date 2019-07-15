2020 Olympics Construction Update: Aquatic Centre 75% Complete

Tokyo 2020 organizers have released the latest and greatest construction progress reports on the various venues being built for next year’s Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Per the report, more than half of all new permanent Tokyo 2020 venues have been completed with just over one year to go until the Games. ‘This shows the Games’ preparations are well on track,” say the organizers.

43 venues in all will be utilized during the Sumer Olympic and Paralympic Games, including 8 new, 25 existing and 10 temporary venues.

According to the latest assessment, the Musashino Forest Sport Plaza, Yumenoshima Park Archery Field, Sea Forest Waterway, Kasai Canoe Slalom Centre, and Oi Hockey Stadium are all 100% complete at this point.

Olympic Stadium, Ariake Arena and Tokyo Aquatics Centre remain under construction, but check-in at 90%, 83% and 75% complete, respectively. Swimming, diving, and artistic swimming will be taking place in the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, while water polo is slated for the existing Tatsumi facility.

The Kasai Canoe Slalom Centre was the most recent veneu to have been officially inaugurated, marking the first manmade canoe slalom course to exist in Japan.

The Olympic Stadium is set to be officially unveiled to the public this December, with the building hosting the OPening and Closing Ceremonies as well as football and athletic competitions.

Below is the completion percentages for each facility as of July 9th: