2020 Olympics Construction Update: Aquatic Centre 75% Complete

Tokyo 2020 organizers have released the latest and greatest construction progress reports on the various venues being built for next year’s Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Per the report, more than half of all new permanent Tokyo 2020 venues have been completed with just over one year to go until the Games. ‘This shows the Games’ preparations are well on track,” say the organizers.

43 venues in all will be utilized during the Sumer Olympic and Paralympic Games, including 8 new, 25 existing and 10 temporary venues.

According to the latest assessment, the Musashino Forest Sport Plaza, Yumenoshima Park Archery Field, Sea Forest Waterway, Kasai Canoe Slalom Centre, and Oi Hockey Stadium are all 100% complete at this point.

Olympic Stadium, Ariake Arena and Tokyo Aquatics Centre remain under construction, but check-in at 90%, 83% and 75% complete, respectively. Swimming, diving, and artistic swimming will be taking place in the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, while water polo is slated for the existing Tatsumi facility.

The Kasai Canoe Slalom Centre was the most recent veneu to have been officially inaugurated, marking the first manmade canoe slalom course to exist in Japan.

The Olympic Stadium is set to be officially unveiled to the public this December, with the building hosting the OPening and Closing Ceremonies as well as football and athletic competitions.

Below is the completion percentages for each facility as of July 9th:

5
Swimfish

We need pictures come on now!

1 hour ago
Charge

So serious question. You build a pool from scratch. A 50m pool is constructed and verified via laser measuring.

When timing pads are installed is the pool no longer 50m? Or is the actual pool structure 50.05 meters and then pad installation makes it 50 on the dot?

58 minutes ago
Braden Keith

B. They build it slightly longer. There’s an infamous pool in Wyoming that didn’t include extra space for the bulkhead (ooooops).

56 minutes ago
Swimdude

Can’t be that infamous if it’s in Wyoming

54 minutes ago
Swimmer

Ive always wondered that 😂

14 seconds ago

About Loretta Race

Loretta Race

After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …

