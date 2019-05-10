Kathleen Baker to Miss FINA Champions Series Budapest Due to Rib Injury

World record holder Kathleen Baker will miss the Budapest stop of the 2019 FINA Champions Series this week due to a rib injury she suffered in April, she told SwimSwam today.

In April I got sick and my cough lead to a rib fracture. Under the advice of USA Swimming and the medical staff at the Olympic Training Center at Chula Vista I have been out of the water so my rib will properly heal. I’m currently working with the medical staff, my coaches, and doctors to gradually increase my activity and I can’t wait to get back into training.

In our preview earlier today, we noted that Baker was among the last-minute scratches from the meet, but we weren’t yet sure why. She had previously missed the Israel Cup meet in April after initially being slated to swim there, along with several other members of Team Elite.

Baker had been racing a lot since she broke the 100 back world record last summer. She competed in the World Cup circuit in the fall, and had participated in three LCM meets since the calendar flipped to 2019. Her most recent meet was FFN Golden Tour meet in France in March, where she went 59.00 in the 100 back, a time that ranks 5th in the world so far this year. Her 2:08.08 in the 200 back earlier in March at the Des Moines stop of the TYR Pro Swim Series also puts her 5th in the world this year.

Baker also told us that she hadn’t made a final decision on the next PSS stop, which will take place next week in Bloomington, Indiana, but that she would probably not end up swimming there. She still has over two months to fully recover before the 2019 World Championships where she made the USA team for all three backstroke events and the 200 IM.