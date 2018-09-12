Ledecky, Dressel, Andrew Head U.S. Team For 2019 World Championships (Full Roster)

USA Swimming has announced its roster for the 2019 World Championships, with multi-event stars Katie Ledecky, Caeleb Dressel, Michael Andrew and Kathleen Baker leading the way.

Those are the four swimmers set to compete in four individual events each. All four are now pros, as Ledecky and Dressel wrapped up their collegiate eligibility this past spring and Baker turned pro after her junior NCAA season. The stacked Worlds roster will include every U.S. gold medalist from those 2018 Pan Pacs: Andrew, Dressel, Townley Haas, Zane Grothe, Jordan Wilimovsky, Ryan Murphy, Chase Kalisz, Ledecky, Baker, Lilly King, Micah Sumrall and Hali Flickinger. The roster also mostly matches what we projected based on the results of U.S. Nationals and Pan Pacs this past summer.

The only spots that weren’t officially locked up at that point were the second entries in the 50s of fly, back and breast. First priority for those entries goes to the top-ranked swimmer in the 100 of that stroke, and a couple of those athletes are currently listed on the official roster, though not all of the stroke 50s have their second entry finalized as of yet. Here’s a quick look at entries in those non-Olympic events:

National Champion Second Entry Men’s 50 fly Michael Andrew Caeleb Dressel Men’s 50 back Ryan Murphy ??? Men’s 50 breast Michael Andrew ??? Women’s 50 fly Kelsi Dahlia ??? Women’s 50 back Olivia Smoliga Kathleen Baker Women’s 50 breast Lilly King ???

100 fly champ Dressel and 100 back champ Baker are locked into the second entries in their 50s, while the other four spots are still up for grabs. USA Swimming says those will be decided sometime between now and the entry deadline in June in order to find the fastest athletes already on the roster who have the FINA A cut in the 50-meter event.

The likely next entrants would be the second-best swimmers in each of the stroke 100s: Matt Grevers (men’s backstroke), Andrew Wilson (men’s breaststroke), Katie McLaughlin (women’s butterfly) and Micah Sumrall (women’s breaststroke), though McLaughlin and Sumrall don’t yet have the FINA A cut in the qualifying period.

Team USA: 2019 World Championships Roster

The only major change from the athletes who qualified for these spots over the summer is that Micah Sumrall is listed as the second 100 breast entrant on the women’s side, and Katie Meili is absent from the roster. Meili was second at Nationals in 1:06.19, and though she was only the fourth American at Pan Pacs, Sumrall (1:06.56) didn’t beat her Nationals time. But Meili declined her Worlds roster spot due to law school, USA Swimming says, and Sumrall will take over the 100 breast spot.

You can see the full rosters here, or below:

Men’s U.S. Team

Name Michael Andrew 100 breast 50 free 50 breast 50 fly Blake Pieroni 100 free 4×200 FR Caeleb Dressel 100 free 100 fly 50 fly 50 free Nathan Adrian 4×100 FR Townley Haas 200 free 4×100 FR Andrew Seliskar 200 free Conor Dwyer 4×200 FR Zane Grothe 400 free 800 free 1500 free Jordan Wilimovsky 800 free 1500 free Ryan Murphy 50 back 100 back 200 back Justin Wright 200 fly Josh Prenot 200 breast Chase Kalisz 200 IM 400 IM Grant Shoults 400 free Matt Grevers 100 back Jacob Pebley 200 back Jack Conger 100 fly Zach Harting 200 fly Andrew Wilson 100 breast 200 breast Abrahm Devine 200 IM Jay Litherland 400 IM Zach Apple 4×100 FR 4×200 FR Jack LeVant 4×200 FR Michael Chadwick 4×100 FR

Women’s U.S. Team