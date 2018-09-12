Ledecky, Dressel, Andrew Head U.S. Team For 2019 World Championships (Full Roster)

USA Swimming has announced its roster for the 2019 World Championships, with multi-event stars Katie Ledecky, Caeleb Dressel, Michael Andrew and Kathleen Baker leading the way.

Those are the four swimmers set to compete in four individual events each. All four are now pros, as Ledecky and Dressel wrapped up their collegiate eligibility this past spring and Baker turned pro after her junior NCAA season. The stacked Worlds roster will include every U.S. gold medalist from those 2018 Pan Pacs: Andrew, Dressel, Townley Haas, Zane Grothe, Jordan Wilimovsky, Ryan Murphy, Chase Kalisz, Ledecky, Baker, Lilly King, Micah Sumrall and Hali Flickinger. The roster also mostly matches what we projected based on the results of U.S. Nationals and Pan Pacs this past summer.

The only spots that weren’t officially locked up at that point were the second entries in the 50s of fly, back and breast. First priority for those entries goes to the top-ranked swimmer in the 100 of that stroke, and a couple of those athletes are currently listed on the official roster, though not all of the stroke 50s have their second entry finalized as of yet. Here’s a quick look at entries in those non-Olympic events:

National Champion Second Entry
Men’s 50 fly Michael Andrew Caeleb Dressel
Men’s 50 back Ryan Murphy ???
Men’s 50 breast Michael Andrew ???
Women’s 50 fly Kelsi Dahlia ???
Women’s 50 back Olivia Smoliga Kathleen Baker
Women’s 50 breast Lilly King ???

100 fly champ Dressel and 100 back champ Baker are locked into the second entries in their 50s, while the other four spots are still up for grabs. USA Swimming says those will be decided sometime between now and the entry deadline in June in order to find the fastest athletes already on the roster who have the FINA A cut in the 50-meter event.

The likely next entrants would be the second-best swimmers in each of the stroke 100s: Matt Grevers (men’s backstroke), Andrew Wilson (men’s breaststroke), Katie McLaughlin (women’s butterfly) and Micah Sumrall (women’s breaststroke), though McLaughlin and Sumrall don’t yet have the FINA A cut in the qualifying period.

Team USA: 2019 World Championships Roster

The only major change from the athletes who qualified for these spots over the summer is that Micah Sumrall is listed as the second 100 breast entrant on the women’s side, and Katie Meili is absent from the roster. Meili was second at Nationals in 1:06.19, and though she was only the fourth American at Pan Pacs, Sumrall (1:06.56) didn’t beat her Nationals time. But Meili declined her Worlds roster spot due to law school, USA Swimming says, and Sumrall will take over the 100 breast spot.

You can see the full rosters here, or below:

Men’s U.S. Team

Name
Michael Andrew 100 breast 50 free 50 breast 50 fly
Blake Pieroni 100 free 4×200 FR
Caeleb Dressel 100 free 100 fly 50 fly 50 free
Nathan Adrian 4×100 FR
Townley Haas 200 free 4×100 FR
Andrew Seliskar 200 free
Conor Dwyer 4×200 FR
Zane Grothe 400 free 800 free 1500 free
Jordan Wilimovsky 800 free 1500 free
Ryan Murphy 50 back 100 back 200 back
Justin Wright 200 fly
Josh Prenot 200 breast
Chase Kalisz 200 IM 400 IM
Grant Shoults 400 free
Matt Grevers 100 back
Jacob Pebley 200 back
Jack Conger 100 fly
Zach Harting 200 fly
Andrew Wilson 100 breast 200 breast
Abrahm Devine 200 IM
Jay Litherland 400 IM
Zach Apple 4×100 FR 4×200 FR
Jack LeVant 4×200 FR
Michael Chadwick 4×100 FR

Women’s U.S. Team

Name
Simone Manuel 50 free 100 free 4×200 FR
Mallory Comerford 100 free
Margo Geer 4×100 FR
Abbey Weitzel 4×100 FR 50 free
Katie Ledecky 200 free 400 free 800 free 1500 free
Allison Schmitt 200 free 4×100 FR
Gabby DeLoof 4×200 FR
Leah Smith 4×200 FR 400 free 800 free
Kathleen Baker 50 back 100 back 200 back 200 IM
Kelsi Dahlia 50 fly 100 fly
Hali Flickinger 200 fly
Lily King 50 breast 100 breast 200 breast
Micah Sumrall 200 breast 100 breast
Ally McHugh 400 IM
Ashley Twichell 1500 free
Olivia Smoliga 100 back 50 back
Regan Smith 200 back
Katie McLaughlin 100 fly
Katie Drabot 200 fly
Melanie Margalis 200 IM 4×200 FR
Brooke Forde 400 IM
Lia Neal 4×100 FR

Caeleb Dressel Will Win 9 Gold Medals in Tokyo

I think next year will be fast. Dressel will hopefully be back in top form, Michael Andrew will keep improving, and Regan Smith is just killing it. And people from other countries like Ben Proud and Taylor Ruck will also be very entertaining I reckon. If Townley Haas can put the same swim he puts into relays, he’d swim a 1:44 low 200 free.

Vote Up2-2Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Artvandelegh10

People have been predicting for 2+ years that Townley would be going 1:44 or even 1:44 low individually. Hopefully it happens, and soon.

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
39 minutes ago
Jpsteady

MA should be 2nd spot in 50 bk. Let him try to win all 4 50’s.

Vote Up2-4Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
BSD

If Grevers turns down the 50 back spot, it would go to MA, don’t see why Grevers would turn it down tho

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
19 minutes ago
bobo gigi

Some world records could fall.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
38 seconds ago

