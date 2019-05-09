Open Water Nationals Sees Little Change in SwimSquads Standings

In a new wrinkle for the 2019 edition of USA Swimming’s SwimSquads competition, where 4 American swimming greats of the past have drafted teams that are pit against each other in a ‘fantasy swimming’ type of competition, this year the Open Water National Championships are involved in the scoring.
While everyone seems to have forgotten about this (there’s no mention of roster selections or scoring, and USA Swimming’s official SwimSquads standings have not been updated with any mention of the event).
The good news: we’ve got you covered. Because only 2 races count toward the standings (the men’s and women’s 10km swims), and because no team had more than 3 male or 3 female swimmers entered, we’re going to make a leap that everyone remembered to enter a team (or will retroactively be allowed to do so), and entered “all of their eligible swimmers.”
With not many points to be scored, the results didn’t cause any change in the team standings. Elizabeth Beisel’s team, however, did fall further behind the field (though she’s still within striking distances of Maya Dirado’s DiradSquad), and Cammile Adams’ Adams Family team maintained its sizable lead on the field.
There are still 2 events left in the season, with points up for grabs at both the Pro Swim Series stops in Bloomington next weekend and Clovis, California to finish the circuit. The winning squad will donate $10,000 to its designated charity.
Scoring Update
An athlete must make the top 8 to score points:
- 1st: 10
- 2nd: 8
- 3rd: 7
- 4th: 5
- 5th: 4
- 6th: 3
- 7th: 2
- 8th: 1
Running Totals
|TOTAL
|TOTAL
|OW Nationals
|KNOXVILLE
|DES MOINES
|RICHMOND
|Adams Family
|280
|12
|101
|93
|74
|Jaeg-Train
|243
|13
|88
|60
|82
|DiRadSquad
|224.5
|15
|91
|36
|82.5
|Beisel Bunch
|212
|7
|71
|74
|60
Here’s a look at the team-by-team scoring:
Beisel Bunch
|Beisel Bunch
|7 points
|Zane Grothe
|DNF – 0 points
|Haley Anderson
|3rd – 7 points
DiradSquad
|DiradSquad
|15 points
|Michael Brinegar
|5th – 4 points
|Ashley Twichell
|2nd – 8 points
|Hannah Moore
|DQ – 0 points
|Brennan Gravley
|6th – 3 points
Jaeg-Train
|Jaeg-Train
|13 points
|David Heron
|4th – 5 points
|Jordan Wilimovsky
|2nd – 8 points
|Chase Travis
|9th – 0 points
Adams Family
|Adams Family
|12 points
|Erica Sullivan
|4th – 5 points
|Mariah Denigan
|7th – 2 points
|Katy Campbell
|5th – 4 points
|Brendan Casey
|8th – 1 point
Leave a Reply