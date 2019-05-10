Claire Becker and Claire Rankin Commit to Wyoming

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Claire Becker from Missoula, Montana and Claire Rankin from San Antonio, Texas have committed to the University of Wyoming. Both will start in the fall of 2019.

Claire Becker

A senior at Hellgate High School, Becker is a two-sport varsity athlete in swimming and soccer. She was a captain of the swim team for two years and helped Helgate win three consecutive state titles. At the 2019 MHSA State Championships, Becker finished 6th in the 200 free (1:59.39) and third in the 500 free (5:23.92). She also contributed to the runner-up 400 free relay (1:55.02). Becker swims year-round for Missoula YMCA Swim Team. She recently competed at Federal Way Sectionals in the 200/500/1000 free and 400 IM. Earlier this year she swam at Washington Open and earned PBs in the 100/200 free, 100 breast, and 200 IM. Last summer, she improved all her LCM times at Western Zone Senior Championships: 200/400/800 free, 200 fly, and 200 IM.

Top SCY times:

200 free – 1:57.68

500 free – 5:09.02

1000 free – 10:46.95

1650 free – 18:32.15

400 IM – 4:43.57

200 IM – 2:13.07

Claire Rankin

Rankin swims for Lutheran High School and Alamo Area Aquatic Association. She is a versatile swimmer who excels in mid-distance freestyle, backstroke, and butterfly. She was state champion in the 100 free (54.92) and runner-up in the 100 fly (59.37) at the 2019 TAPPS (Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools) Division 3 State Championships. She also swam breast on the 5th-place medley relay and anchored the 3rd-place 200 free relay. Rankin contributed to the Seastangs’ Division III state title her junior year. In club swimming, she recently swam at College Station Sectionals, where she competed in the 50/200 free, 100/200 back, 100/200 fly, and 200 IM. She achieved lifetime bests in the 100 free and 100 fly at Regionals during her senior year high school season.

Top SCY times:

100 free – 53.95

200 free – 1:53.77

500 free – 5:06.65

200 fly – 2:11.30

100 fly – 58.66

200 back – 2:06.81

100 back – 1:01.80

