Ruta Meilutyte Took a “Leave from Swimming” After Short Course Worlds

Ruta Meilutyte‘s former coach Dave Salo says that the Olympic gold medalist took a “leave from swimming” after the Short Course World Championships, and has not been training. He also says that “no one from WADA or USADA have come to our deck in the past six months, that I am aware, looking to test.”

This furthers reports that Meilutyte’s 3 missed doping tests may not have been in an attempt to avoid detection, but instead may have been connected to a break or total departure from the sport and disregard for the paperwork that goes along with that decision.

Indeed, Melitutye’s record shows no meet results since the Short Course World Championships in December, where she took a silver in the 50 breaststroke but was just 14th in the semi-finals of the 100 to miss out on the medal round. Before that meet, her prior results were at the European Championships in August, according to swimrankings.net: the most comprehensive European results database.

Meilutyte won a gold medal in the 100 breaststroke at the 2012 Summer Olympic Games when she was just 15. That made her the youngest Lithuanian Olympic medalist (and, in fact, the youngest Lithuanian to ever compete at an Olympic Games).

A year ago, Meilutyte said that she was battling severe depression that was driven in part by the pressure to continue her success after the 2012 Olympics.

