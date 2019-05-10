Hillsdale Snags Ozaukee Backstroker Leah Tunney for 2019-20

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Leah Tunney of Mequon, Wisconsin has committed to swim for Hillsdale College (Hillsdale, MI) for 2019-20. The Chargers’ women’s swimming and diving team finished second in Division II’s GMAC conference this season and head coach Kurt Kirner was named GMAC Coach of the Year. Tunney will join Sarah Clark in the class of 2023.

Tunney is a senior at Homestead High School in Mequon. She placed 6th in the 500 free (5:05.59) and 11th in the 200 free (1:54.33) at the 2018 WIAA Girls Division 1 State Meet last November. In March she swam at Wisconsin Swimming LSC Senior Short Course Championships and lowered her times in both events. She placed 4th in the 500 free, 8th in the 1000 free, 14th in the 200 back, and 16th in the 200 free. From there, Tunney went on to NCSA Spring Championship and blasted PBs in the 50/100/200 back and 500 free.

Tunney is a huge get for the Chargers. She would have won the 1000 free at the 2019 GMAC Championships by 4 seconds and come within 2 seconds of the conference record. She also would have won the 500 free with a new meet record. She would have been an A-finalist in the 100/200 free and 100/200 back. Tunney will have two years of overlap with Katherine Heeres, a Hillsdale sophomore who excels in many of the same events (notably 100/200 free, 100/200 back).

Top SCY times:

50 back – 27.62

100 back – 57.79

200 back – 2:03.61

50 free – 24.58

100 free – 53.66

200 free – 1:54.14

500 free – 5:03.34

1000 free – 10:31.31

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

