Back/Free Specialist Lisa Johnson Commits to TCU

Naperville, Illinois’s Lisa Johnson has signed an NLI to swim for Texas Christian University beginning in the 2019-20 school year.

“TCU is a wonderful fit for me both academically and athletically. When I first stepped foot in the fort two years ago, I knew this was where I wanted to be. I’m so grateful to be able to attend my dream school and could not be more thankful towards all of my teammates and coaches! Thank you to coach Jean and coach James and go frogs!!!!! 😈🐸💜”

Johnson is a senior at Naperville Central High School, the same school where her father spent his prep swimming career. Both her parents swam for North Central College. In her junior season at Naperville Central, Johnson broke a 20-year-old school record in the 100 back at the Illinois State Meet, going 56.84 in prelims. In her final season, she lowered the mark by another .14 with her prelims swim of 56.70. Johnson wound up 12th in finals in the 100 back (57.24) at the IHSA Girls State Championships. She also swam on three relays for the Redhawks, leading off the 8th-place 200 medley relay (27.12 backstroke), anchoring the 9th-place 400 free relay (52.38), and, in prelims, swimming the anchor leg of the 200 free relay (23.76).

Johnson does her year-round swimming with Maverick Swim Club. Since the start of her senior year of high school, she has updated her best times in all her events. Most recently, she went lifetime bests in the 100/200/500 free, 50/200 back, and 50 fly at NCSA Spring Championship.

Johnson will suit up for the Horned Frogs with Hannah Morris. She will join a backstroke group headed by juniors Amanda Key and Madie Sandberg, sophomores Kiki Rice and Katelyn Kenchel, and freshmen Megan Morris and Claire Banic.

Best SCY times:

200 back – 2:01.18

100 back – 56.70

50 back – 26.68

1000 free – 10:31.09

500 free – 5:03.05

200 free – 1:54.32

100 free – 53.20

