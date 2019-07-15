Barelli on Pro Swimming Initiatives: ‘We Must Be Careful. We Are Not Tennis’

Originally reported for SwimSwam Italia by Giusy Cisale.

Just days before the 2019 FINA World Championships began in Gwangju, president of the Italian Swimming Federation and LEN Paolo Barelli gave an interview to the Italian newspaper Il Corriere dello Sport on Worlds and the state of professional swimming.

According to Barelli, the Korean World Championships represents an opportunity for Italy to improve. The Italian national team therefore goes to Gwangju to do its best; there is the awareness that in any part of the world and at any time a new champion can suddenly emerge. The growth of the Italian movement is confirmed by recent international results, but Barelli adds: “It is right to think that the other countries have done the same.”

Barelli continues: “We have always wanted to pursue all the disciplines. Swimming, water polo, free water, diving, synchronized. In some disciplines there is a generational change, I am thinking of diving without [Tania] Cagnotto and [Francesca] Dallapè, where, in any case we are doing well again. In open water, with [Gregorio] Paltrinieri and [Domenico] Acerenza, we are expanding the team.”

Barelli speaks on pro swimming opportunities

The final passage of the interview is perhaps the most interesting: Barelli gives his take on the new International Swimming League and FINA Champions Series.

He is asked is the following:

Where does world swimming go? New circuits have been born, such as the International Swimming League and FINA has also expanded the calendar of events.

Barelli replies:

“We must be careful. We are not tennis. A swimmer cannot replicate a 400 freestyle — just to give an example — 20 times in a high-level season. Good news, but do not overdo it. It is important to find a balance point and FINA should give greater autonomy to continental movements.”

Of significance, Barelli is the president of one of those continental movements: the European LEN organization.

Note: The 2019 season of the International Swimming League includes a stage in Italy, in Naples, on 12 and 13 October 2019.