Michael Andrew Explains Mindset, Preparation Heading into World Champs (Video)

Before he left for training camp in Singapore, Michael Andrew sat down with SwimSwam after a long day of training to fill us in on how he’s feeling headed into the 2019 World Champs. Andrew has traveled a lot this summer, as he explains, swimming at the entire Mare Nostrum tour as well as the Sette Colli Trophy in Rome. Through this travel, Andrew has learned (among other things) how to sleep when he needs to, especially when traveling internationally. This should do him good when competing in Gwangju, a region that is 11 hours ahead of Pacific Standard Time, which Andrew is used to.

Togger

“So yeah I was talking to Caeleb about the travelling I’ve been doing. He tried some USRPT in training camp and said he’s coming with me next season. You know this year he had to eat through a straw from October to March because his shoulders were too tired to lift cutlery? Doesn’t sound fun man.”

