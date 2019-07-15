Michael Andrew Explains Mindset, Preparation Heading into World Champs (Video)

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019

Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019

The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea

Meet site

FinaTV Live Stream

Live results

Before he left for training camp in Singapore, Michael Andrew sat down with SwimSwam after a long day of training to fill us in on how he’s feeling headed into the 2019 World Champs. Andrew has traveled a lot this summer, as he explains, swimming at the entire Mare Nostrum tour as well as the Sette Colli Trophy in Rome. Through this travel, Andrew has learned (among other things) how to sleep when he needs to, especially when traveling internationally. This should do him good when competing in Gwangju, a region that is 11 hours ahead of Pacific Standard Time, which Andrew is used to.